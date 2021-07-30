Missing the big screen magic but no complaints: Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal is happy that due to OTT platforms a lot of work is happening, and people are getting work. However, he is certainly missing the big screen magic.

On his visit to his hometown Lucknow, he says, “I feel sad that movies are not releasing in theatre like before as I am a huge big-screen buff. The community feel of watching in halls has now narrowed and shifted to our homes, but viewers are enjoying it, so no complaints. I feel happy for them as well as for the industry as the work is very much on a roll.”

Release of his Hollywood film Death on the Nile too has been pushed for next year February. “The way it has been shot it can only be enjoyed in theatres. I hope now both the platforms co-exist and first the films will release in theatres followed by OTT streaming.”

After the release of Mirzapur2 and Ray during pandemic Ali is now gearing up for his next projects. “I am starting my Hollywood film from October somewhere in Europe which will take two months and then next year I have a new project, Fukrey 3 and of course Mirzapur3 which is being scripted.”

He has already completed a couple of projects. “I have shot a very interesting short film which has just two persons —actor-writer Husain Dalal and me. It has been directed by Shujaat Saudagar and I have co-produced. It’s an interesting experimental project which I am sure people will enjoy. Besides, I have also wrapped another short film with director Arati Kadav.”

Ali has recently turned producer, jointly with actor Richa Chadha, he shares that they are now focusing on their first project Girls Will Be Girls.

“The script was appreciated a lot in Berlin Script Station, went to Jerusalem Film Lab, these days it is a part of a fest in New York. We recently went to shoot for its teaser in Dehradun where I had done my schooling. Stepping in producer’s shoes is very different and now realised how pampered an actor’s life.

After personal losses, last year his mother and this April his grandfather, the actor is here this time for a happy reason.

“After my nana, I came back on Eid which again was symbolic. In fact, from everywhere we all were getting bad news during the pandemic so were scared whenever we got a call come from far home. But, this time, it is a happy reason as my cousin recently launched a cozy café in the city, so I am here to support him. Besides, I have my nani and other relatives and love spending time with them,” he says signing off.