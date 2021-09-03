Money Heist 5 fever takes over Mumbai Police as 'Khaki Studio' performs Bella Ciao, watch

Money Heist has finally released the first volume of its fifth season on Friday. While fans have already dived into binging the episodes, Mumbai Police took the internet by surprise by releasing an instrumental version of the song Bella Ciao, featured in the Spanish show.

Performed by Mumbai Police Band, also known as the Khakhi Studio, Twitter and Instagram handles of the city police shared two videos featuring members of the group playing the song on various instruments.

“Always trying not to miss out on detections nor on trends & tractions We'll be here,never letting the season of safety end,while you race against time to finish this one #KhakiStudio planning to pull a #heist on your heart one more time with #BellaCiao," the tweet featuring one of the videos read.

On Instagram, they shared another video with the caption, "Bella Ciao | Khaki Studio | Mumbai Police Band | Money Heist,” they titled the video, adding, “For Mumbai!” referring to the slogan “For Nairobi” that began after the character's death in the fourth season.

We always love a well-coordinated plan 👌❤️ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 3, 2021

The video received various reactions from fans. Several fans applauded the efforts of the officials, calling them ‘amazing’ and ‘rockstars'. However, a fan also pointed out that the police personnel were playing a song that was sung by thieves on the show. “It's funny to see the police making out on the theme song of the robbers,” a comment read.

Before Bella Ciao, the Khaki Studio performed instrumental covers of the James Bond theme and Jai Ho.

Meanwhile, after a one-and-a-half-year wait, Money Heist released five episodes as part of their two-part finale season. The Spanish show has reached its endgame with Professor caught by Alicia and the heist group left to protect themselves as the military approaches the Bank of Spain to take them down. While fans are expecting a few characters to die, they are also hoping that Professor or Berlin have backup plans in place.