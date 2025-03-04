Neha Sargam opens up on fame after Mirzapur 3: ‘People overlook that I’ve been working for 13 years’

Actor Neha Sargam's portrayal of Saloni Bhabhi (sister-in-law) in the Mirzapur universe catapulted her to overnight fame, capturing the attention of audiences everywhere. While the actor is grateful for the love and adoration she receives for her character, she wonders why people tend to forget that she has been a part of the entertainment industry for the past 13 years. Also read: Neha Sargam: Content on TV needs to be ramped-up to regain the old glory Neha Sargam recently performed in Delhi as part of the final season of Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical in Delhi.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, actor Neha got candid about her life after Mirzapur 3, and how she is busy with theatre right now.

On life after Mirzapur 3

The third instalment of the show, which premiered last year, may have marked the demise of Neha Sargam's character, but it also cemented her status as a breakout star. Despite being part of an ensemble cast boasting heavyweights such as Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vijay Varma, and Shweta Tripathi, Neha left an indelible mark on viewers.

“Yes. I was also a part of Mirzapur 2, and I think my character started gaining attention from that season onwards. But Mirzapur 3 brought a wave of surprises and recognition,” she tells us.

Neha adds, “However, people often overlook the fact that I’ve been working for 13 years. Many in the Mirzapur audience might have seen my previous work and thought, 'Yaar, ye ladki dekhi hui si lag rahi hai (We have seen her somewhere)’. I don’t want to disregard that part of my journey; I’ve worked hard for every role I’ve played. Mirzapur 3 felt like a well-earned reward for years of effort because now, even on Mirzapur posts and beyond, people recognise me for my earlier work as well."

Did the fanbase affect her approach to choosing future projects or roles?

“First, I want to express my gratitude for all the love, attention, and support. But I also recognise that these things are fleeting- ‘today, someone is popular; tomorrow, someone else will be.’ My approach to choosing work has always remained the same, regardless of the fanbase. If something doesn’t appeal to me, makes me uncomfortable, or if my instincts don’t align with it, I don’t pursue it. That is the only criterion I follow. I’ve always been selective, and that is how I approach my work,” says the actor, who has also featured in shows such as Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Ramayan and Doli Armano Ki.

On her life on stage

Beyond her on-screen endeavours, Neha nurtures a passion for the stage, actively pursuing a career as a theatre artist. This dual pursuit, she believes, has been instrumental in refining her craft as an actor.

"I have had stage fear since childhood, severe stage fear. Growing up, I never recognised it as a problem; I just avoided being on stage without questioning why. But one day, my principal insisted I participate in a competition I had been enrolled in, leaving me with no choice. I performed out of necessity, not personal desire,” says Neha, who recently performed in Delhi as part of the final season of Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical in Delhi.

She continues, “It was only while doing ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ that I truly realised my fear of the stage. I couldn’t even share it with the team because I was not sure how they would react. But through the ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ journey, I overcame it. However, even now, I feel a slight nervousness, but it has transformed into something positive, an energy that fuels my performance. The theatre has given me confidence. It has made me more aware of my body and how to use it in my performance. In acting, every part of you, from head to toe, must embody the character, and theatre has truly helped me achieve that”.

Neha says being on stage has helped her “to be aware and fully present”. “On stage, mistakes happen, but you have to let them go instantly because everything unfolds in seconds. Your reactions must be immediate, almost instinctive. That, I believe, has been my greatest learning,” she admits.

Here, she proudly reveals that “I have even had audience members who continue to follow my work over the years. There’s one person who travels to every city just to watch Mughal-e-Azam -- from Delhi to Mumbai, even to Dubai. It’s incredibly humbling and heartwarming to receive such unwavering support”.

On comparing theatre with TV

For Neha Sargam, the realm of theatre is in a league of its own, defying comparison to the worlds of television or cinema.

"One thing about performing on stage is that the dimensions change, you are exposed from every angle. Unlike film or television, where the camera frames you, on stage, you must engage the audience directly. However, there is always an invisible barrier, whether it is the camera in front of you or an imaginary wall on stage,” she says, adding, “Another key difference in theatre is how awareness shifts with the medium. The fundamentals of acting remain the same, but adjustments in volume, intensity, and delivery happen based on the scene’s requirements rather than the medium itself”.

On her next project

At the moment, Neha is busy with theatre production Mughal-e-Azam The Musical, which is directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. This year, the musical traveled to cities such as Delhi and Mumbai. It is produced by Deepesh Salgia, under the aegis of Shapoorji Pallonji.

"For now, I am focused on the present. I was really excited about the 'Mughal-e-Azam' season in Delhi, as we returned after a long time. Our previous seasons in Delhi have been incredible, and this was as thrilling,” shares Neha, who is seen in the role of Anarkali in the play.