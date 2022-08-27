Neha Sargam: Content on TV needs to be ramped-up to regain the old glory

Actor-singer Neha Sargam feels that OTT as a platform is happily cruising its way to success owing to its relatable content.

“It’s all due to the right flavour of stories that OTT is thriving. Shows launched a year or two ago have become big franchise. Content is the key and the audience on OTT is super smart, they never let a bad content sail through easily,” says the Mirzapur 2 actor who will be seen in next season as well.

However, being a TV artiste for a longer time, Sargam’s connect with the medium is more.

“TV is such a great medium and it has everything to overpower other mediums but that couldn’t happen. People work very hard in this industry but due to the lack of quality content all the efforts are going in vain. I feel people associated with TV actually deserve a lot more respect. No matter how much good work we do it doesn’t fall into a big bracket. In fact, it just goes unnoticed! So, I think the content needs to be ramped-up to regain the admiration which television earned way back in 90s.”

Sargam is known for a series of mythological characters in shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat including her on going show.

“I approach mythological characters without any predominant notion maybe that’s the reason they appear relevant and flow with the premise of the show. Like my role of Yashoda in Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala, I love how real these characters are instead of the contemporary fictional ones that appear so unreal at times. As I have been part of both genres so I play either of them with the best of my ability,” adds the Chand Chupa Badal Mein and musical-drama Mughal-e-Azam’s actor.