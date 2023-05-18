Netflix's Ginny & Georgia picked up for two more seasons with new showrunner

Ginny & Georgia will return for two more seasons on Netflix. The mother-daughter drama series, starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, will also come back with a new showrunner, Sarah Glinkski for seasons three and four. She replaces Debra J Fisher who was the showrunner for season one and two. Sarah Lampert is the creator and executive producer of Ginny & Georgia. (Also read: Netflix's Queen Charlotte holds no 1 position for second week, on track to becoming most popular series of all time) Ginny & Georgia was launched on Netflix in February 2021.

Since the show was launched in February 2021, it has gone to join the list of its most popular series on the streaming platform. The second season of Ginny & Georgia premiered on Netflix on January 5, 2023. It spent three weeks in Netflix's top ten rankings for English-language series after its premiere and garnered around 500 million viewing hours globally in its first 28 days. It didn't manage to break Netflix's all-time top 10 of English-language shows, but it got very close.

The family drama has been described as a coming-of-age tale with mystery and suspense. Briane Howey plays a 30-something mother named Georgia Miller who got pregnant when she was a teenager. She takes her 15-year-old daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and her son Austin to a new town after Georgia's husband dies. Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark and Katie Douglas are also part of the ensemble cast of the series.

The second season ended on a cliffhanger with Ginny finding out a big secret about her mother and what she did to protect her daughter. Former showrunner Debra Fisher had earlier told The Hollywood Reporter that “season three is going to be a big roller coaster.” The showrunner had also shared that she and series creator Sarah Lampert had pitched the show to Netflix with four seasons in mind. She added, “We know what we want the end game to be. We know what we want the last episode to be.”

While much of Hollywood remains closed down because of the Writers Guild of America's strike, Sarah Glinski was hired before the strike began. However, the show which films in Toronto, Canada, will take time to begin its third season.

