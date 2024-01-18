Orry reveals Kajol once declined to pose for pic with him; recalls Deepika Padukone's reaction to him

Koffee With Karan season 8 ended with the finale episode dropping on Thursday. Before giving away the Koffee With Karan awards for the season, host Karan Johar sat down for a chat with Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, who has been grabbing attention for his paparazzi photos and also his closeness to a host of star kids, including Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan. However, Orry recalled a time when Kajol did not know him. He also shared Deepika Padukone's reaction when they turned up at an event in the same hairstyle. Also read: Koffee with Karan 8 ‘jury’ calls out boring season Orry recalls how Deepika Padukone reacted to them having the same hairstyle once.

'I have never wanted to relate to Deepika Padukone'

Speaking about the opening episode of KWK 8, featuring Deepika Padukone and actor-husband Ranveer Singh, Orry said to Karan, "Great episode! So sometimes I felt cheated on this season... you just made all our filmstars into real people. When I am watching Ranveer and Deepika speak, I am like 'I am relating to Deepika Padukone'. I have never wanted to relate to Deepika Padukone! Don't relate to me, DP, please. I love you. I am always going to be in awe of her. I remember once we had the same bun, and I said to her, 'DP, we have the same bun.' She looked at me like she didn't know who I was, and I was like, 'I love you for doing that'."

Orry recalls asking Kajol's security for ‘humble photo’

When asked what his first job was, Orry said, "My first job, when I was in college in New York, was for the usher position, a highly sought-after position at the Children Should Wash Their Hands Conference... Not many people know this; I was usher number 3 to Kajol, and she probably doesn't know this. This was in 2013 in New York, I think at The Pierre. She was giving this speech and I asked her security for a humble photo and I was declined."

Karan then said, "The great irony! Because she wouldn't know that one day down the years, you would be in a million photos with her daughter (Nysa Devgan)." Orry added, "Yeah, life does come a full circle... I love Nysa like she is my younger sister."

Who is Orry?

The social media personality is often spotted partying and hanging out with star kids and Bollywood celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan and Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, and Ananya Panday, among others. Last year, Orry's pictures with Nita Ambani, Deepika Padukone, and other celebrities at the launch of Jio World Plaza went viral. Recently, Orry also made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss 17.

