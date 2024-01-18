Percy Jackson season 1 finale: Release date, streaming details, and everything else you need to know

The debut episode of the Disney+ original series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on Rick Riordan's books, managed to gather an impressive 26.2 million views within its initial three weeks on both Disney+ and Hulu. According to Disney, all five available episodes have achieved over 10 million views within their initial week on the platform. Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, and Walker Scobell in Percy Jackson and the Olympians(Instagram/percyseries)

The series which premiered on December 19, 2023, has witnessed a successful run till its sixth episode. As the show's first season nears its conclusion, here's ev

Countdown to the Finale

With just two remaining episodes in Percy Jackson Season 1, including the latest ‘We Take a Zebra to Vegas’, the eight-episode season maintains the typical length observed in successful Disney+ originals like Ahsoka and Loki.

It follows a familiar episode release schedule, debuting with two episodes and subsequently unveiling one new installment each week. Episode 7, titled ‘We Find Out the Truth, Sort of,' is scheduled to air on January 23, while the final episode, named ‘The Prophecy Comes True,’ is set for release on January 30.

Epic Adventures and Mythical Marvels

Adapted from Disney Hyperion's bestselling book series by Rick Riordan, the critically acclaimed Percy Jackson and the Olympians features Walker Scobell in the lead role as Percy Jackson, while Leah Sava Jeffries portrays Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri plays Grover Underwood.

Centered around Percy Jackson, a demigod and the son of Poseidon, the novels chronicle his journey as he navigates the challenges of being a half-blood, battling mythological creatures, and discovering his unique powers.

In the ongoing first season, the theft of Zeus's lightning bolt puts Percy in the spotlight as the main suspect. Teaming up with his friends, they embark on a race against time to recover the stolen artefact before an imminent war ensues among the gods of Olympus.

When and Where to Stream Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 Episode 7

The first season of the show will begin its conclusion with episode 7 which is slated to release on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. It will be available to stream on Disney+ along with the previous episodes. Fresh episodes of the series are released at 2 am GMT on Wednesdays. Therefore, the episodes will be available to stream around the globe at 9pm ET on Tuesdays, 6pm PT on Tuesdays, 2 am GMT on Wednesdays, and 1 pm AEDT on Wednesdays.

What will Episode 7 be About?

If the post-credits teasers for the upcoming episodes are anything to go by, then the trio of Percy, Annabeth and Gover will be up against a lot of challenging twists in the two-episode series finale.

The show's co-creator and co-showrunners Jon Steinberg and Rick Riordan had told Variety that Sall and Poseidon will be seen in a flashback sequence in the seventh episode. It's a scene that is not a part of the original book series.