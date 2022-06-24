Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls trailer: Ranveer Singh climbs mountain to get flower for Deepika Padukone. Watch

Netflix has finally unveiled a new trailer of Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, an adventure-based show, which will premier on July 8. It features Ranveer Singh surviving in the wilderness with adventurer Bear Grylls as he tries to get hold of a special flower for his wife, actor Deepika Padukone. (Also read: Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls trailer: Ranveer Singh gets chased by bears)

The over two-and-a-half-minute trailer video has been shared by Netflix India on social media. It read, “Ab @ranveersingh ki zindagi aap ke haath mein! Button dabao and unhe bachao! (Ranveer's life is in your hands. Press button and save him.) #RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls, Netflix India’s first interactive show drops on July 8th.” In the video, Ranveer said, “Pyaar ke liye log chaand taare tod ke laate hain, main Deepika ke liye ek phool tod ke laane waala hoon. Woh bahut special phool hai, woh kabhi marta nahi hai, bilkul meri pyaar ki tarah. (People move mountains for love, I’m going to get a special flower for Deepika. Just like my love, the flower never dies.)”

The video also features Ranveer and Bear trying to fulfil their quest as they move through mountains, jungles and caves. During the journey, they get chased by a bear, and come across wolves and even snakes. The actor is also seen putting wolf poop on his forehead. He adds humour when appears confused between eating maggots or the testicles of a dead boar. He is also seen making Bear chant ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ as they climp a rock.

Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls marks Ranveer's OTT debut. He had reportedly travelled to Serbia in July 2021 to film the show with Bear Grylls. Ranveer, who was last seen on the screen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, will be next seen in Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

