Rasika Dugal: It is not possible that all content on OTT will be great

Actor Rasika Dugal has been a part of the web world from a time when OTT platforms had just about started gaining prominence in India. Delhi Crime, Mirzapur and Out of Love are a few of her projects which fetched her immense popularity, and she continues to work in more.

The pandemic in fact gave a boost to such platforms, and today, it has emerged as the mainstay of the entertainment industry. With people turning to them for fresh content, the demand clearly has increased. In such a scenario, some also feel that the quality has lost it’s charm.

What does the 36-year-old feel about this? She says, “I don’t know if there is any reason for it. Any space which is changing constantly, there is bound to be something good and something bad. It is not possible that all content on OTT will be great. It is not true.”

Dugal feels that good content is still releasing, so viewers won’t feel any void. “If as an audience I watch six trailers, two-three will be interesting, that is a fairly good ratio. Good and bad both will exist. The reason, I am not sure if for some of the content not being promising, is the increase in demand,” the actor tells us.

She continues and explains that people have a lot of expectations from the emerging medium, which is why they look forward to more. “It could also be that till a few years back, the OTT space was very planned. The makers had thought of one season and were well prepared. Now they are having to come out with subsequent seasons much later, and too early,” says Dugal.

But when it comes to her shows, she feels the seasons too kept up the level of the first one and she adds, “There might be a lot of reasons, I am not sure. Having said that, there are some shows which have kept up the quality. If I say for myself, I think Mirzapur season two was very much at par with season 1.”