Rick and Morty season 7 gets release date, but who will voice Rick and Morty?

Rick and Morty fans can rejoice as the release date for season 7 of the hit animated comedy has been revealed. The animated show’s announcement was also shared on social media with a post that showed Rick, Morty, and Summer gearing up for more action(Adult Swim)

The show, which follows the hilarious and chaotic adventures of a genius grandfather and his naive grandson, will return with 10 new episodes on October 15, 2023.

“It’s happening,” said Michael Ouweleen, President of Adult Swim.

“Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation. This season proves that the geniuses at work on Rick and Morty are just getting started.”

The animated show’s announcement was also shared on social media with a post that showed Rick, Morty, and Summer gearing up for more action with the caption, “We ride together. We die together. We’re buried in the backyard together. Rick and Morty Season 7 is coming 10/15 #rickandmorty.”

But, one question that remains unanswered is who will replace Justin Roiland as the voice of Rick and Morty, as well as many other characters on the show.

Roiland, who co-created the show with Dan Harmon, was fired by Adult Swim after he was accused of felony domestic violence and other unacceptable behaviour.

Roiland’s voice roles on Solar Opposites, another animated show he co-created, have already been recast and announced along with the new season trailer.

Fans were expecting a similar update for Rick and Morty season 7, but there was no mention of Roiland’s replacement or involvement in the new season.

The official description for the upcoming season seems to tease the situation. “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless,” it reads.

Whoever takes over Roiland’s voice roles on Rick and Morty will have a big challenge ahead of them, as Roiland was an integral part of the show’s humour and charm. But, this could also be an opportunity for the show to evolve and experiment with new and bolder ideas while staying true to what makes it so great.