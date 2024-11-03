Riddhima Kapoor's apology to Shalini Passi for spilling wine on her was chopped off Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives

One of the key moments of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, the popular reality show on Netflix India, was when Riddhima Kapoor accidentally spilled wine on Shalini Passi during dinner. The Mumbai wives were surprised that Riddhima didn't even address it or apologise to Shalini for the same. (Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor recalls how family was trolled after Rishi Kapoor’s death for looking ‘happy’) Shalini Passi and Riddhima Kapoor had a tiff on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Apology removed from show

Karan Johar, whose Dharmatic Entertainment produces the show, hosted a virtual chat with all the seven participants on Saturday evening. He revealed that Riddhima did apologise to Shalini in Mauritius for spilling wine on her, but that scene had to be removed because of visibility issues since it was shot at night. In the scene, Riddhima apologises to Shalini, and the latter lets it go.

However, during the virtual chat, Shalini said that she hasn't really moved on from the incident. While she still meets Riddhima socially, she'll take time to come to terms with that. “The apology came on day 2 or day 3. I'm okay, I actually don't care. Ya, it's all in the past and I don't want to see the re-runs. I know what happened. I know how I was made to feel.”

Shalini on bonding with Mumbai wives

“Honestly, they didn't want to pull me up for anything. I'm a matured human being. I don't pull them up for their behaviour. To say, ‘I’m concerned, we're concerned,'” Shalini added. When added if she built a rapport with the Mumbai wives, she said she didn't intend to make friends since the Mumbai wives were pitted against the Delhi ones. In fact, she did feel slighted by her own team members. Bhavana Pandey revealed that Shalini bonded with the Mumbai wives really well during ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's recent Diwali bash.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has run for three seasons on Netflix India. It stars Neelam, Bhavana, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sajdeh as recurring participants. This season, Shalini, Riddhima, and Kalyani Chawla were introduced as new entrants. They represented Delhi whereas the OG gang represented Mumbai.