Shamita turns a year older on Feb 2. (Munna S)
web series

Shamita Shetty: The industry can be a fake world. You can lose yourself here if you are not careful

The actor is happy people loved her performance in Black Widows and feels she has grown as a person and grateful for her career graph.
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:32 PM IST

Since the beginning of her career with a debut in Mohabbatein (2000), Shamita Shetty has had a chequered career. The actor, who was appreciated for her performance in the web show Black Widow last year, feels she has grown as a person and grateful for her career graph.

“I have been through ups and downs and it has made me a stronger and who I am today. I have no regrets. I am thankful for the life I have and most of all, to be working even after 20 years is big deal. I have not done as much work as I would have liked to, but, at least, I am given the opportunity to be a part of the industry and I am grateful for that. I have people who keep me grounded and in touch with reality. I am in touch with people in industry, who have been in my life for years. The industry can be a fake world and you can lose yourself here, if you are not careful,” says the Zeher (2005) actor.

Last year ended on a high note for Shetty, who has a film, Tenant, lined up. She admits that while 2020 was good for her career wise, it also brought in a realisation for her like many others. “When you are alone and trapped in your home, no matter how much money or fancy stuff you have, nothing matters. Nothing can get you out of that situation. It makes you think, what is important in life. I made a few changes and kept people and things that mattered to me. I tried to get rid of negativity. Though I live alone, luckily, I had family close-by and I spent quality time with them. On the work front, I was grateful that I got to work on a show during the pandemic. I was dying to get out and start working. We followed all Covid protocols while shooting in Kolkata,” she says about shooting Black Widow.

Today, the actor turns 42 tomorrow and divulges she isn’t into celebrating the birthday month or week but would rather enjoy a chilled dinner with loved ones. “When I was younger, it was different but now I enjoy the peace and quiet. I remember by fortieth birthday celebration was a surprise party. Shilpa (Shetty; sister) and Raj (Kundra; brother-in-law) whisked me away to Phuket, Thailand, and had organised everything. It was just so wonderful and amazing,” she reminisces.

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav

