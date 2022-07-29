Indian Matchmaking 2 trailer: Sima Aunty is back on Netflix; fans say, 'memes hi memes honge'. Watch

Sima Taparia, popularly known as Sima Aunty, is back with season 2 of Netflix's show, Indian Matchmaking. The trailer for the new season was released on Thursday, which began with Sima announcing, "I am back." There were some old faces and many new ones in the trailer of Indian Matchmaking 2 as Sima helped her clients find their spouses. Also Read| Sima Taparia-led Indian Matchmaking to return in August. See fresh stills

As soon as the trailer dropped, viewers flooded social media with comments about the show and Sima Aunty. Some noted that the new season is also going to create a meme-fest like the previous season that released in 2020, while others could not wait to binge-watch on the Netflix series.

One said, "Ah more loveable cringe content! I hope they keep things as real, funny, and savage in this season as they did in season 1. Super excited." Another commented, "Finally. Something to satiate my guilty pleasures." A third one called it a 'goldmine for comedians and memers'. One said, "Memes hi memes honge."

Some were happy to see faces from season one in the trailer of the second season. One commented, "Like the fact they are getting some known faces back from last season - really helps to get into the show again." Another said, "They had Aparna back. So coooooll." Apart from Aparna Shewakramani, Padhyman Maloo and Nadia Jagessar from the first season were also seen in the trailer of Indian Matchmaking season 2. A viewer joked, "Pradhyuman preparing foxnuts to woo his date."

Many commented that more than the show, they are waiting for stand-up comidians Tanmay Bhatt and Rohan Joshi's reaction video on the latest season. Tanmay had watched the show in 2020 and shared his reaction to it as part of his YouTube series Tanmay Reacts. He was later joined by Rohan as they reacted to an interview given by the stars of the show.

The second season of Indian Matchmaking will start streaming on Netflix on August 10. The trailer showed Sima struggling to find a partner for her clients with their ever-increasing demands, and saying that God has sent her to do matchmaking.

