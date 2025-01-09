Song Hye Kyo addresses 'rumours and heartbreak’ for the first time: ‘Ask the person who…’

South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo publicly opened up for the first time about her years-long battle with "malicious and insulting" rumours that targeted her. The Glory actress, who has been active in the entertainment industry since she was just 14, got candid about her experiences during her first talk show appearance in 23 years on tvN's You Quiz on the Block, which aired Wednesday. Song Hye Kyo gets candid about rumours(Pic- Netflix' Glory)

Song Hye Kyo breaks silence on rumours and ‘insulting’ comments

Song debuted in the 1996 television drama First Love. She gained fame in 2000 for her role in the KBS drama Autumn in My Heart, but her breakthrough came with the 2016 drama Descendants of the Sun. The actress later married her co-star Song Joong Ki after they fell in love on set, but their short-lived marriage ended in divorce.

The actress has often been targeted by baseless rumours about her personal and professional life; however, she had barely addressed any of them until now.

“I wasn’t aware of it, but after working for so long, I’ve realised there are a lot of rumours about me," the Glory star said during the talk show according to Korea Times. She added, “Occasionally, people I meet for the first time ask me about those rumours. when I get those questions, I say, ‘Yeah, I’ve heard about it too. Ask the person who made that.”

Song Hye Kyo discusses ‘heartbreak’ and ‘emotional healing’

The actress shared her perspective on handling ‘insulting remarks’, discussing the emotional toll they took, especially when her family was involved. While she learned to let go of most rumours, she recalled moments when the false claims were too much to ignore.

“I’ve been criticised so much that I’m okay now. I’m ok when malicious comments are targeted at me, but when they do it to my family, it breaks my heart.”

Recalling an incident that left her speechless she shared, "There were moments when I thought, ‘This is too much.’ Once, someone asked me directly about a rumour, and I replied, ‘I’d answer if I knew, but I’ve only heard gossip myself, so I have nothing to say.’”

‘You need to love yourself’

The actress credited screenwriter Noh Hee Kyung for helping her through these struggles, offering advice on self-love and gratitude that helped her cope. She shared how Noh encouraged her to practice self-love through daily self-reflection, including writing down her goals and listing things she was grateful for, which she followed for five years.

The beloved K-drama actress has learned to let go of regrets and accept life's ups and downs. She views past experiences, both positive and negative, as valuable lessons for personal growth.

Her new life approach was also inspired by her role in The Glory, where she strived to earn recognition for her acting rather than focusing on public perception. As she approaches her 40s, Song acknowledged that her appearance no longer defines her, her commitment to honing her acting skills has become her priority.