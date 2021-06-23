Sonia Rathee happy to get an acting debut:I realize how difficult it is to get a break

Bollywood and acting can be a tough nut to crack is something that Sonia Rathee and her parents were aware of. And that’s why, she says, they weren’t keen on her taking up acting for long.

“I have been wanting to be an actor since I could remember. Every time I would say that to my parents, they would be like ‘chup chaap se padhayi karo’. I have always had the dream but it is not easy to make it and parents realised that. But the dream just stuck with me. It never went away,” Rathee says.

The actor, who recently made her acting debut with web series Broken But Beautiful 3, adds, “Even though I did the college, and got my degree in finance and marketing, but that dream just never left. I am just happy that I got the opportunity to fulfil my dream. I know how difficult it is to get a break and people struggle to get it.”

Rathee, who is in the US right now, says she found a great help in her brother, Ankur Rathee, and has immense respect for what he has been able to achieve in the industry.

“He has been in India for about six years now and he has a massive body of work. I really respect him we are extremely close and we always talk about the film industry and work, even before I moved to India. I was in New York, I would get on a call with him, and he would always guide me. The piece of advice he gave me was that ‘be who you are, there is so much noise and so many people telling you want to do’. That has stuck with me since then,” the actor says.

While Rathee is happy that her work came out in these tough times, she wished she could have had a debut amid normal circumstances.

“I wish I could meet people and tell them about my work and talk about it. But I guess it will happen some other time,” she concludes.