Stranger Things creators reveal the one character they’d choose to bid farewell: ‘The first character we created…’

The global promo tour for Stranger Things is in full swing, with premieres taking place across major cities as the series approaches its long-awaited conclusion. For co-creators and brothers Ross and Matt Duffer, the end of a decade-long creative journey is finally in sight. Ahead of the release of Season 5 Volume 1 on 26 November (27 November in India) on Netflix, the duo reflected on which character they relate to most and would choose to bid farewell to. Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer discuss their favourite characters from the series.

Stranger Things creator talks about characters future

In a conversation with GQ Thailand, the Duffer Brothers were asked which Stranger Things character they would like to say goodbye to. Ross responded, “It’s hard. It’s like picking a favourite, we love all of them. If I had to choose one, it would be Mike, because when we wrote the show, Mike became a stand-in for the version of Matt and me at that age. I don’t know exactly what we’d say to him, but I’d thank him. He allowed us to relive our childhoods in a way. I miss that time so much, and this show gave us a chance to escape back into it and play for a full decade. We’re really grateful.”

Matt echoed the sentiment: “Yeah, it has to be Mike. The first lines we ever wrote, the first character we created, was Mike. As Ross said, he’s our stand-in, so he’s the one I’d say goodbye to.”

Mike Wheeler, portrayed by Finn Wolfhard, serves as the unofficial leader of The Party in the series. He is the one who discovers Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and drives the group into action when his best friend Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) disappears into the Upside Down.

About Stranger Things Season 5

In Stranger Things Season 5, the characters fans have grown up with face their most defining chapter yet. Mike, Eleven, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max find themselves confronting not only the escalating terror of the Upside Down but also the personal battles that have shaped them over the years.

Eleven must rediscover the full extent of her power, Will finally steps into the spotlight as his connection to Vecna deepens, and Max’s fragile state becomes an emotional anchor for the group.

Meanwhile, Hopper, Joyce, Steve, Nancy, and Robin navigate new threats that force them to confront their own fears and loyalties. The first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 will debut at 6:30 a.m. on November 27 in India.