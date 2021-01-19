IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar offers update after unconditional apology, says team is in talks with I&B Ministry
Saif Ali Khan plays a Chanakya-like character in Tandav.
Saif Ali Khan plays a Chanakya-like character in Tandav.
web series

Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar offers update after unconditional apology, says team is in talks with I&B Ministry

  • The Tandav team is having further dialogue with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting over the complaints that have been filed against the show, creator Ali Abbas Zafar has said.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:49 PM IST

Ali Abbas Zafar, the creator and director of the controversial web series Tandav, has posted an update after offering an unconditional apology on behalf of the cast and crew on Monday. Ali was compelled to make a statement after several people involved with the show, including himself, were named in an FIR for having allegedly hurt the sentiments of certain communities with the show.

In a follow-up tweet, Ali wrote that he is touch with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and will provide an update when a solution is reached. "We just want to share a quick update with everybody. We are in further engagement with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to resolve the concerns that have been raised. We value your continued patience and support, and should have a solution shortly," he wrote, quote tweeting his earlier apology.


Tandav, released on Amazon Prime Video recently, is about the power struggle that ensues after the death of a two-term Prime Minister. Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have called for a ban on the show, over a scene that involves characters talking about Hindu deities.

In his apology, the filmmaker had written, "We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people."

He'd added, "The web series Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments."

Also read: Tandav row: All you need to know about controversies surrounding Saif Ali Khan's Amazon show

An FIR was lodged against the makers of Tandav for promoting enmity and causing public mischief, the Lucknow Police said on Monday. BJP leader Ram Kadam has said that he will continue to protest till the makers of the web series end up in jail.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tandav

Related Stories

Mirzapur 2 released last year.
Mirzapur 2 released last year.
web series

After Tandav, FIR against Mirzapur for 'hurting sentiments, abusive content'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:27 AM IST
An FIR has been filed against the makers of Mirzapur for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, showing abusive content and illicit relations and spoiling the image of the town in UP.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut defended her anti-Tandav tweet.
Kangana Ranaut defended her anti-Tandav tweet.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut defends ‘take their heads off’ tweet about Tandav

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:40 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut, who deleted a controversial tweet against Tandav, defended it from allegations of inciting violence.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Masaba Gupta starred in web series, Masaba Masaba.
Masaba Gupta starred in web series, Masaba Masaba.
web series

Masab Gupta: I thought you have to be a certain height, skin colour to be a star

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:23 PM IST
A known and established name in the fashion world, Masaba Gupta tried her hands with acting last year with great results
READ FULL STORY
Close
Geetanjali Kulkarni recently appeared in Gullak.
Geetanjali Kulkarni recently appeared in Gullak.
web series

Geetanjali Kulkarni: People identify more with slice-of-life shows

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Actor Geetanjali Kulkarni, best known for Lucknow-based show ‘Taj Mahal 1989’ and slice-of-life comedy ‘Gullak’, said this is a great phase for actors of all age groups. She has multiple projects lined up ahead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan plays a Chanakya-like character in Tandav.
Saif Ali Khan plays a Chanakya-like character in Tandav.
web series

Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar offers update after unconditional apology

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:49 PM IST
  • The Tandav team is having further dialogue with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting over the complaints that have been filed against the show, creator Ali Abbas Zafar has said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mirzapur 2 released last year.
Mirzapur 2 released last year.
web series

After Tandav, FIR against Mirzapur for 'hurting sentiments, abusive content'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:27 AM IST
An FIR has been filed against the makers of Mirzapur for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, showing abusive content and illicit relations and spoiling the image of the town in UP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan has Prime Ministerial ambitions in Tandav.
Saif Ali Khan has Prime Ministerial ambitions in Tandav.
web series

Tandav row: All you need to know about controversies surrounding Saif's show

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • The Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav has been at the centre of a controversy after it was alleged that certain scenes are offensive to certain communities. Here's everything you need to know about what happened.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
web series

Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar apologises on behalf of cast & crew in statement

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:29 PM IST
  • Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar has issued an apology on behalf of the cast and crew of the Amazon web series, after an FIR was lodged against several people involved in the show for hurting religious sentiments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Radhika Apte’s recent release was the film A Call to Spy.
Actor Radhika Apte’s recent release was the film A Call to Spy.
web series

Radhika Apte: I don’t think I took any risk by taking up OTT projects

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Actor Radhika Apte talks about how she feels being declared ‘Queen of OTT’ according to an IIHB report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Criminal Justice season two and The Relationship Manager both have domestic violence as a part of their stories.
Criminal Justice season two and The Relationship Manager both have domestic violence as a part of their stories.
web series

Criminal Justice, The Relationship Manager: Domestic violence on OTT radar

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:14 PM IST
A lot of web shows and films of late have took up domestic violence as the central point of the narrative. We talk to makers and actors about the reason behind it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Grover, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia in Tandav.
Sunil Grover, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia in Tandav.
web series

'Tandav is a work of fiction, it's a piece of entertainment first': Sunil Grover

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:23 PM IST
  • Sunil Grover has insisted that Tandav is a work of fiction, and that it was shot before many of the incidents it shows transpired in real life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anupria Goenka in a still from Criminal Justice 2.
Anupria Goenka in a still from Criminal Justice 2.
web series

Anupria Goenka: I could maintain connect with the audience because of OTT

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:25 PM IST
The year 2020 has not been an ideal one for Bollywood with no theatrical releases but during this time the OTTs took centre stage and came to the rescue, something that Anupria Goenka is indebted to.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Due to OTT, the difference between regional and national talent is blurring, says Parambrata Chattopadhyay.
Due to OTT, the difference between regional and national talent is blurring, says Parambrata Chattopadhyay.
web series

Jisshu, Parambrata, Aaditi, Pratik, Swastika: Regional actors shine on OTT

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:10 PM IST
From a pan-India audience to being accepted globally, regional actors have steadily gained popularity in the recent times in the Hindi web space. OTT has brought talent from all across India into entertainment and it’s a win-win for all
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Namit Das was a part of web shows such as Aarya and A Suitable Boy in 2020.
Actor Namit Das was a part of web shows such as Aarya and A Suitable Boy in 2020.
web series

Namit Das: OTT made people realise there’s more to me than meets the eye

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Actor Namit Das, in an exclusive column for HT, writes about why the OTT boom impacted his career in a positive way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yashaswini Dayama in a still from Delhi Crime.
Yashaswini Dayama in a still from Delhi Crime.
web series

Yashaswini Dayama: Big screen isn’t the ultimate goal anymore

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Actor Yashaswani Dayama says she loves the OTT system that’s giving talented actors, who weren’t getting opportunities earlier, but now have the scope to shine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna praised her mother Dimple Kapadia's performance in Tandav.
Twinkle Khanna praised her mother Dimple Kapadia's performance in Tandav.
web series

Twinkle Khanna reviews Tandav, says Dimple ‘upstaged’ Saif, praises him too

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna shared a review of Tandav, which said that Dimple Kapadia 'upstaged' her co-star Saif Ali Khan. While Twinkle praised Saif's performance as well, she said that 'mama bear is still the best'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Shukla finished three episodes of the new Amazon Prime Video show Tandav.
Sidharth Shukla finished three episodes of the new Amazon Prime Video show Tandav.
web series

Sidharth Shukla reviews Tandav, gives a shout-out to Gauahar Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:45 PM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla watched the first three episodes of Tandav and praised the show. He also gave a shout-out to Gauahar Khan and said that he loved her performance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP