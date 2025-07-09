TCA Awards 2025: Severance leads with 5 nominations, followed by Adolescence and more – all you need to know

Apple TV+’s Severance is leading the way at this year’s TCA Awards. According to Variety, the show grabbed five nominations, more than any other title on the list, including Program of the Year and multiple individual acting nods. Not far behind are four strong contenders with four nominations each: Adolescence on Netflix, HBO Max’s Hacks and The Pitt, and Apple’s The Studio. All four are also in the running for the top honor. TCA Awards 2025: Severance leads with 5 nominations, followed by Adolescence and more (Apple TV/YouTube, Netflix/YouTube)

Voting took place earlier this summer, with over 230 members of the Television Critics Association weighing in. Variety reports that the members reviewed eligible shows that aired between June 2024 and the end of May 2025. Anything released on a major platform was fair game.

Categories span everything from drama and comedy to reality, kids’ shows, limited series and news coverage.

Also read: Q&A: 'Severance' is renewed for Season 3. Ben Stiller once thought the series might not get made

No live ceremony at TCA Awards this year

Due to the cancellation of the TCA summer press tour, there will be no in-person awards event. Winners will instead be announced virtually later this summer through the association’s social media accounts.

TCA President Andy Dehnart, editor of Reality Blurred, said the group’s goal was to spotlight the strongest storytelling on TV this year. “With these nominations, we honor the art of television and the artists who create it,” Dehnart told Variety.

Severance picked up nominations in five categories

Program of the Year

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

Individual Achievement in Drama: Adam Scott

Individual Achievement in Drama: Britt Lower

Individual Achievement in Drama: Tramell Tillman

Top categories: Full nominee lists

Program of the Year:

Adolescence (Netflix)

Andor (Disney+)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

The Rehearsal (HBO)

Severance (Apple TV+)

The Studio (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

Andor (Disney+)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Industry (HBO)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Matlock (CBS)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

English Teacher (FX)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

The Rehearsal (HBO)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

The Studio (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding New Program

Common Side Effects (Adult Swim)

English Teacher (FX)

Matlock (CBS)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

North of North (Netflix)

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

The Studio (Apple TV+)

Individual categories span genres and platforms

Individual Achievement in Drama:

Jacob Anderson (Interview with the Vampire)

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Tramell Tillman (Severance)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere)

Nathan Fielder (The Rehearsal)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

TCA will also announce this year’s Career Achievement and Heritage Award recipients later this summer.

FAQs

1. What are the 2025 TCA Awards nominations?

They’re the top picks from TV critics honoring the best shows and performances from June 2024 to May 2025.

2. Which shows received the most nominations at the 2025 TCA Awards?

Severance led with five nominations, while Adolescence, Hacks, The Pitt, and The Studio each got four.

3. What categories are included in the TCA Awards?

Categories cover drama, comedy, new shows, reality, variety, news and children’s programming.

4. When and where will the 2025 TCA Awards ceremony take place?There’s no live event, winners will be announced online later this summer.