The Acolyte episode 8: Will there be a season 2? All you need to know

Star Wars The Acolyte aired its last episode and the fans were not ready for the show to end just yet. The fans expressed their desire for a second season of the series as the #RenewAcolyte started trending on micro-blogging site X. Episode 8 of The Acolyte aired on Wednesday, July 17 hinted at a possible renewal of a second season. Will there be any season 2 for The Acolyte series?(@OfficialAcolyte/X)

Will there be a season 2 of The Acolyte?

While there has been no official announcement of a second season of Star Wars of a second episode, it does not feel like a far-fetched dream. Fans of the show are trending their demand for the renewal of The Acolyte ever way before the last episode was aired. The last episode saw Osha and Mae learning about Sol’s truth and the whole chase back to Brendok and Venestra not mentioning the twins or the presence of Qimir, as reported by The Wrap.

A lot needs to be resolved according to the events of episode 8. Beginning with the biggest question is who watched Osha and Qimir leave for Brendok right at the beginning of the episode? It was hard to identify the figure with gnarled hands, dark red eyes and a dark hood. The next question is what is the connection between Qimir and the Knights of Ren? It is undeniable that everything from Qimir’s helmet to his fighting stance has a resemblance to the elite group of dark side warriors and Kylo Ren’s theme song is played every time Qimir is on screen.

One of the prominent mysteries to be solved is unveiling the mask of Qimir’s master. Also, the appearance of Yoda raised questions about his role in the plot and will be playing a bigger part in future.

Leslye Headlund hints at a season renewal

The possibility of a new season does not solely rely upon the questions yet to be answered. The creator of The Acolyte, Leslye Headlund also hinted that there can be a season 2 for the series. In an in-depth interview with Nerdist, Leslye Headland delved into the series' direction and future possibilities. While assuring fans of a fulfilling conclusion to Season 1, Headland suggested there's much more storytelling to explore. "We definitely aren’t going to leave you hanging," Headland assured. "You do a show like this, you take a lot of risks, you don’t really save a lot of those types of questions for season two.”