Ingrid Andress admits she was ‘drunk’ during Home Run Derby National Anthem performance: 'I'm checking myself into…'

Ingrid Andress performed the national anthem at the MLB Home Run Derby and admitted on Tuesday that she was “drunk” during her performance on stage. She later announced in a social media post that she had checked herself into a rehab facility to get the required help. The country music singer’s performance of the national anthem went viral on social media and netizens criticised her for her pitch during the performance. Ingrid Andress admitted she was drunk and plans to check herself into a rehab facility.(@IngridAndress/Instagram)

Singer Ingrid Andress checks herself into rehab

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter performed the national anthem at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Monday. The videos of her performance went viral on social media platforms and faced heavy backlash for her act with some calling it the “the worst national anthem renditions ever.” The singer admitted the following day that she was “drunk” during her performance last night and enrolled herself into a rehab facility.

Andress shared a post on X which read, “I'm not gonna bulls*** y'all, I was drunk last night. I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is, I hear it's super fun."

Andress is a four-time Grammy nominee and is best known for her song More Hearts Than Mine which held its position at 30 for 20 weeks straight on Billboard Hot 100, as reported by Fox News. Her next best was in 2021 titled Wishful Drinking in collaboration with country singer Sam Hunt which also debuted on the Billboard chart.

Andress receives heavy backlash for her national anthem performance

The video of Andress’ version of the national anthem did not sit right with the netizens and the singer received a lot of backlash online. Many netizens were quick to notice the singer’s missed notes and wrong pitch during her act. One user on X wrote, “one of the worst renditions of the National Anthem I’ve ever heard at the Home Run Derby tonight. Borderline disrespectful to the flag."

A second user wrote, “What the hell kinda National Anthem was that #HomeRunDerby and she’s a 4x Grammy nominee country singer?!” A third user agreed, “Oh so bad. I wouldn’t recommend anyone’s ears listening to that. Not even Trumps bad ear.”

One user wrote, “This made me shed a tear of pain,” while another wrote, “Wow. All I can say is wow…Ingrid Andress unified baseball fans with that rendition of the National Anthem. Mets and Braves fans agree. Yankees and Red Sox Fans agree. That was cringe…”

Another user wrote, Was she drunk or high???.....That s**t was terrible" while one user wrote, “Just when I thought nothing could unite this country, America comes together to dunk on — and I say this as politely and objectively as possible — the worst national anthem performance of all time.”