The Body cast: Which actors will star in Quinn Shephard’s Netflix drama? See full list here

Netflix has announced the cast for its upcoming coming-of-age drama series, The Body. As per Variety, the main cast will include Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany, Geena Meszaros, Nnamdi Asomugha, Louisa Krause, Shirley Chen, Jackson Kelly, and Sofia Wylie. Kristina Bogic will be playing the character Anya Butler in Netflix's coming-of-age drama 'The Body'.(Instagram)

Kyra Pierce, Phallon Pierce, Marcel Ruiz, Orlando Norman, and Gabby Windey will play recurring characters.

The official description of the series reads, “After a dance-team initiation gone wrong, a group of badly behaved Catholic school girls begin having prophetic visions that set off mass hysteria in their town.”

The original announcement of the series was in May this year, and it was billed as an eight-episode drama.

Quinn Shephard, the creator of the series, serves as both the director and executive producer of The Body. Alongside Shephard, Peter Chernin, Amy Israel, and Josh Stern will be co-executive producers, representing North Road.

Three others, Riley Keough, Gina Gammell, and Sacha Ben Harroche, will also serve as executive producers for the company Felix Culpa. Another executive producer will be Blair Breard.

Also Read: Netflix's The Abandons: Release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

Quinn Shephard’s filmography

According to Deadline, Shephard started her journey in the showbiz industry as an actress. She starred in movies like The Miseducation of Cameron Post before venturing into behind-the-camera responsibilities.

She directed and produced, as well as developed, a series called Under the Bridge, which starred Lily Gladstone. The crime drama was nominated for the Gotham Awards in the category of Breakthrough Limited Series. Her other directorial credits include ‘Not Okay’ and ‘Blame’.

Also Read: Jane Goodall’s last words to the world revealed in Netflix interview: ‘Your life does matter and…'

The Body: Characters and actors playing them

Here is the list of main and recurring characters, along with the names of actors who will be playing that part, as per Variety.

Anya Butler – Bogic

Elise Zakaria – Boustany

Lisbeth Anderson – Meszaros

Father Franklin – Asomugha

Catherine Anderson – Krause

Maddie Delaney – Chen

Leo Anderson – Kelly

Grace Franklin – Wylie

Bailey Bradley – Kyra Pierce

Brit Bradley – Phallon Pierce

Tyler Santos – Ruiz

Steven Maxwell – Norman

Coach Miller – Windey

With a talented star cast such as this and a story that is likely to be gripping and intriguing, fans can look forward to a compelling series.

FAQs

What is The Body?

The Body is an upcoming Netflix series that has been announced as an eight-part drama.

Who is producing The Body?

Nine executive producers have been named for the series, with Quinn Shephard, the creator of the series, being one of them. Then, there are Peter Chernin, Amy Israel, Josh Stern, Riley Keough, Gina Gammell, Sacha Ben Harroche, and Blair Breard.

When is The Body likely to hit the screens?

As the series is yet to go into production, there is no release date as of now.