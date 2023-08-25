News / Entertainment / Web Series / Rasika Dugal on OTT’s play/pause culture: If a story is compelling, people will watch it

Rasika Dugal on OTT’s play/pause culture: If a story is compelling, people will watch it

ByRishabh Suri
Aug 25, 2023 11:38 AM IST

Delhi Crime actor Rasika Dugal believes if you’re true to your work, no gimmicks are needed to get the viewers hooked.

Along with a comfortable viewing experience, what OTT has also given rise to is the play/pause culture, where a viewer can move on from a project if they don’t enjoy it, unlike a theatrical release, where they might wait, having paid for the ticket. Does actor Rasika Dugal, who has starred in web projects such as Mirzapur, Delhi Crime and Adhoora, find OTT a tougher medium to crack? “That is a pressure people from marketing or content heads from the platforms face. As a creative person, I don’t feel that pressure,” says the 38-year-old.

Rasika Dugal
Rasika Dugal

She adds, “I believe if a story is compelling and you have told it well, the audience will appreciate it. I don’t feel that pehle episode mein kuchh dhamakedaar hona zaruri hai audience ko rokne ke liye. I have the pressure to perform and my job is to be present in the moment to do my work as an actor, to the best of my ability.”

Dugal believes that if you’re true to your work, no gimmicks are needed to get the viewers hooked. Talking about sensationalism, she adds, “A show like Delhi Crime was not sensational at all. The Family Man was a well-told story and the audience stuck to it. But I like the idea that the audience has control and can move away if they don’t like something. That’s fair.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Rishabh Suri

    Rishabh Suri writes on films, television and OTT, for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out