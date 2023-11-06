close_game
News / Entertainment / Web Series / The Railway Men trailer: R Madhavan, Babil Khan bring stories of unsung heroes of Bhopal gas tragedy

The Railway Men trailer: R Madhavan, Babil Khan bring stories of unsung heroes of Bhopal gas tragedy

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 06, 2023 12:31 PM IST

The Railway Men is helmed by Shiv Rawail. It will stream on Netflix.

Based on true stories, the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series The Railway Men brings back the horrors of the Bhopal gas tragedy. Starring R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu, the four-episode series revolves around the real-life heroes, who put their best effort into containing the worst industrial disasters in the country. Also read: The Railway Men teaser

The Railway Men trailer: R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu turn heroes of Bhopal Gas leak.
The Railway Men trailer

The trailer opens with Kay Kay Menon, who serves as a ticket checker at the Bhopal railway station. While Babil joins the Railways as a new loco pilot, Divyenndu is introduced a personnel posted on the station. It shares a glimpse of the town and its happy stories before the tragic leak happens at the power plant of Union Carbide.

As plant workers fail to contain the situation even with their best efforts, the gas finally leaks and spreads into the air after breaking off the ceiling. In a scene, someone is seen asking the authorities of the company, “What does this gas do?”

“It's not lethal, sir. That's the company line,” replies the person in charge. The gas leak starts killing the people of Bhopal and causing chaos. As Babil rushes to help those at the station, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu join and go against all odds to save the citizens on the fateful night of December 2, 1984.

R Madhavan appears as a driven officer of Indian Railways, who doesn’t want to leave people behind. Juhi Chawla plays a politician. The series shows how ordinary men come together to save lives on the people.

Shiv Rawail on the show

The Railway Men marks the directorial debut of Shiv Rawail. Talking about the film, he shared his thoughts on his first series in a statement. He said, "Directing this series has been a deeply emotional and rewarding journey. It's a story of the human spirit that needed to be told, to remind people of the power of resilience in the face of adversity. I am truly humbled and honoured to helm this series. To be able to execute my passion project under the able guidance of YRF Entertainment; to be able to work with talent like R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Juhi Chawla, Raghubir Yadav, Divyendu, Babil and so many others in my very first outing as a director and for this series to reach the global audience through Netflix is truly a dream come true."

The Railway Men is backed by YRF Entertainment. It's written by Aayush Gupta and will release on November 18 on Netflix.

