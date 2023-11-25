Vir Das shares how airport staff asked him ‘joke ke liye puruskar milte hain?’ on seeing his Emmy

Vir Das shared a hilarious incident that occurred at the airport while he was returning with his Emmy in his luggage. The actor-comedian made India proud with his win at the International Emmy Awards for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Landing on Monday. (Also read: Vir Das recalls he was once a dishwasher, poses with International Emmy trophy in kitchen: ‘Big moments need grounding’) Vir Das poses with his award at International Emmy Awards 2023.

Vir shares what happened at security terminal

Taking to his X account, Vir said: "Bengaluru airport security. Officer: bag me murti hai? (Your bag has a statue?) Me: sir Puruskar hai (Sir, its an award) Officer: acha. Is me ke sharp Point hai? (Ok. Is it sharp?) Me: sir sharp nahi hai. Uska pankh hai. (No, but it has wings.) Officer: acha acha. Dikhaiye. (Ok, show me) I open the bag. He looks at the award. Lifts it up. It’s not sharp. Officer: accha hai. Badhai ho. Kya karte ho? (Congratulations. What do you do?) Me: Comedian sir. Joke sunata hoon. (I am a comedian. I share jokes.) Him: joke ke liye puruskar milte hain? (Does one get award for jokes also?) Me: mujhko bhi ajeeb laga sir. (I felt strange too sir!) We both laugh. I put it back in the bag. I head to my flight."

Reacting to Vir's post, a fan commented, "Thanks for making us a part of your happiness. These small updates are damn nice!" Another said, "Best!" "Such a wholesome post," wrote another.

Celebrating his Emmy win, Vir Das said in a statement, "I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy for Vir Das: Landing. This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn’t have been possible. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to Vir Das: Landing.

“This award is not just a recognition of my work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for Indian comedy and for the community of artists at large.”

More details

Vir also posted a picture after the big win, in which he was dressed in a black suit, holding his International Emmy trophy in one hand and pointing at a dishwasher in the kitchen with the other. The caption on the image read, “So. Big moments need grounding. We win an Emmy. We're walking through the kitchen to the press room. We walk by the dishwasher stand. My manager Reg says, “You remember you were once a dishwasher right? This is where you take a photo.” My fav photo of the night.”

In the caption, he wrote, “Eyes completely closed. It ain’t glam…Still fav photo of the night. Also who leaves a random glass out like that?"

