Want a Family Man spinoff on JK? Sharib Hashmi talks about the possibility

The Family Man will take at least a couple of years to return with a season three, actor Manoj Bajpayee has said. But in the meantime, could fans expect a spinoff featuring Sharib Hashmi's JK?

Sharib Hashmi in an interview spoke about the possibility of a JK spinoff, and whether it's an idea that's been floated by The Family Man creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

He told Bollywood Spy in Hindi, "I'm sure about this, but if something like this happens, I'll be the happiest man on this Earth. Even if it doesn't happen, what Raj and DK have given me through The Family Man is more than enough."

He continued, "If JK's story were to end now, JK would die a peaceful death. Things changed for me, and I can't thank them enough. They never treated JK like a sidekick, neither in the first season nor the second season. He has an identity of his own. He is his own man."

Sharib thanked the show's team, and his co-star Manoj Bajpayee, whom he credited for being a man with 'zero insecurities' and being the 'best co-actor' one can have. JK is the longtime friend and coworker of Manoj's Srikant Tiwari.

The second season of The Family Man debuted on Amazon Prime Video on June 4 and was received enthusiastically by fans and critics. Sharib in an interview with PTI said that he's never seen this level of excitement for anything that he has done. “The first season had set a benchmark for itself and it was an advantage for all of us. Personally, for season one I received a lot of love but this time the reaction has been crazy. This is happening for the first time in my career. I am on cloud nine. Things are out of control," he said.