Where is Candy Montgomery now? All about murder and trial that inspired Love & Death

Elizabeth Olsen has been grabbing attention once again with her role in Love & Death. The show is based on a real-life crime that shocked Texas in 1980. According to People, the HBO Max miniseries tells the story of Candy Montgomery, a suburban housewife whose secret affair led to the brutal killing of her friend Betty Gore and a sensational trial that captivated the nation. Love & Death stars Elizabeth Olsen in the lead.(YouTube/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

The miniseries, first aired in 2023, made its streaming debut on December 1 on Netflix.

About Candy Montgomery

Candy Montgomery, played by Elizabeth Olsen in the series, appeared to live an ordinary life in Wylie, Texas. Married to Pat Montgomery and a mother of two, Candy seemed like the picture of a suburban housewife. She and her family had moved to Wylie in 1977, settling into what she called her “dream house in the country.” Yet despite the outward appearance of happiness, Candy admitted later that her marriage felt “very boring,” and she longed for excitement beyond her routine family life.

Friendship turns tragic

Candy became close friends with Betty Gore (Lily Rabe) after meeting her at the local Methodist Church, which was central to her social life. Betty, who was married to Allan Gore, had two children and worked as a school teacher. She found her job and home life very stressful, and her marriage started having many problems.

During this period, Candy and Allan began a secret affair that started after a playful collision at a church volleyball game in 1978, as per People. The affair created tension that would eventually lead to tragedy.

The shocking crime

On June 13, 1980, Betty confronted Candy about the affair. What followed was horrific: Candy struck Betty 41 times with an axe, killing her. Allan Gore was away on a work trip, and the neighbors were the first to find the scene with blood. Candy quickly became the main suspect because she was the last person to see Betty alive.

The trial and acquittal

Candy was arrested on June 26, 1980, and got bail with lots of help from her church community. At her trial, she said she acted in self-defense, claiming that Betty attacked her first. Hypnosis sessions and expert testimony explored Candy’s childhood trauma, as well as her memory of the violent confrontation. On October 29, 1980, the jury acquitted Candy of murder, concluding one of Texas’s most sensational criminal cases.

Where is Candy Montgomery now?

Candy largely stayed out of the public eye after the trial. She moved to Georgia, became a certified family counselor, and later separated from her husband, Pat, as per People. Betty’s daughters, Alisa and Bethany, were raised by Betty’s parents in Kansas.

Love & Death highlights how ordinary suburban life can conceal shocking secrets. The series explores love, betrayal, and the deadly consequences that arise when relationships, trust, and friendships unravel, turning a quiet community upside down.