Will we see Spider-Man in Invincible Season 2 finale? Josh Keaton hints at the ‘Spectacular’ crossover

The Invincible Season 2 finale will indeed brew up a bloody mess that no one can handle. However, this latest scoop has fans holding on for dear hope as it has been confirmed that actor Josh Keaton is lending his voice for an episode of the upcoming sequel season of the adult animation series. Spider-Man met Invincible in the pages of Marvel Team-Up Vol 3 #14; Josh Keaton voices the Spectacular Spider-Man.

For the unversed, here's a quick reminder - Keaton is the very person who voiced the web slinger's character in the superhero animated series The Spectacular Spider-Man. Even if this were to come true, it wouldn't be Peter Parker and Mark Grayson's first encounter. There was a time when Invincible creator Robert Kirkman was also penning content for Marvel Comics.

This simple coincidence with fate at work brought together the epic ‘Spider-Man meets Invincible’ twist in the Marvel Team-Up Vol 3 #14 edition. The same incident was also referred to in the Invincible comics. So, are these two beloved superheroes going to cross paths again?

Spider-Man in Invincible Season 2?

X (formerly Twitter) user @Cryptic4KQual has often risen to the occasion with reliable leaks surrounding the show. They're still set on the idea that Spider-Man will appear in the Invincible Season 2 Part 2 when it premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 14, 2024. Despite being called out for the ‘false’ dissemination, the scooper responded with a cocky quip, asserting their original claims.t

In the same breath, scooper @MyTimeToShineH agreed with the possibility of Keaton reprising his role as Spider-Man. When asked who he'd be playing in Invincible, Keaton simply tweeted about “playing a character in one of the episodes”. In another follow-up tweet to a fan query, he replied that he didn't get the whole script and doesn't know the episode number because everything is “like NSA level security”.

It remains unclear whether Keaton is, in fact, reprising his Spidey persona for his Invincible cameo or not. Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios and Prime Video must be on the same page for things to work out.

Although Keaton is doing his level best to earn his Employee of the Month badge from the creative team, his impostor-worthy, self-effacing responses narrate a different story altogether. He also voiced Steve Rogers in the Disney+ series What If…? and even made a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The web crawler's copyrights have been a complicated web of confusion since the beginning of time (the same fiasco that led to the cancellation of The Spectacular Spider-Man after two seasons). While Sony owns several Spider-Man universe stories, Marvel is developing its own Your Friendly Neighbour Spider-Man series. On top of that, Sony has also signed a deal with Prime Video to develop Silk: Spider Society and Spider-Man Noir.

Therefore, in a bizarrely chaotic way, each production banner is undoubtedly connected to the other through the web head's network. This makes it easier for the issue to pass with flying colours, but we know everything is easier said than done when it comes to forging bonds with Marvel Comics characters in the expansive cinematic universe. Only the Invincible Season 2 Part 2 premiere will be able to dispel every fear and prove us right or wrong.