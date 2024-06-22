YouTuber Maxtern aka Sagar Thakur claims getting replaced by ‘vada pav girl’ in Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Sapne pure na hue’

Maxtern on getting ‘replaced’

He shared a video in which he is sitting in a room, and is saying, “Jo mereko personal level pe jaante hai unko pata hai 2023 mere ott 3 ki baat chit shuru ho gaye the. Mereko vada pav wali se replace kar diya. (People who know me on a personal level know that back in 2023, I was in conversation with the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3, but I was replaced by the vada pav girl)”.

He added, “Ek baar ko Kataria (Lovekesh Kataria aka Love Kataria) se karte toh samjh aata. Han chalo bhai ki fan following hai, elvish bhai ki fan following, duniya bhar ki audience aayege, jio cinema ko audience chahiye toh samjh mein ata. Par bhai vada pav wali se replace. Baki guys koi nai. Aaj sapne pure na hue, baad mein zaroor honge. Koi nai guys.(I understand people like Elvish have a wide fan following, and the streaming platform needs an audience. But getting replaced by the Vada Pav Girl…It’s okay. Today, my dreams didn’t come true, but some other day)”.

Recently, Maxtern was in the headlines when he accused Elvish Yadav of threatening him. In March, Maxtern shared a video in which Elvish was seen slapping, kicking and beating him. He had also filed an FIR.

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the contestants who entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 include Lovekesh Kataria, Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl, actor Ranvir Shorey, vlogger Shivani Kumari, actor Sana Makbul Khan, social media influencer Vishal Pandey, journalist Deepak Chaurasia, actor Sai Ketan Rao, tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani, actor and model Sana Sultaan Khan, boxer Neeraj Goyat, rapper Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, actor Poulomi Das, YouTuber Armaan Malik and his wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik.

It is streaming on JioCinema.