When Rashami Desai felt helpless and devastated

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 13:49 IST

Actors often interact with fans and enjoy their love and attention. But then there are times when they also get close to some of them and become a part of their lives. Rashami Desai is one of such actors who have a close connect with fans. She interacts with a few of her fanclubs and through one of them learnt of a fan who passed away after contracting COVID 19.

She was quite affected by it as her Twitter post revealed, “Life is strange, Life is tough, Not fair, Feeling helpless & devastated atm, Much much love and strength to the family of @RashamiKiFan, #RIP we lost a charm (sic)...”

Desai talks about the same and reveals, “I didn’t know about this at all. One of my fanclubs informed me about this person who is my fan and has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Initially, I thought it was a prank but then I am close to few fans and one of them found out that this was actually true. I was sad to hear that she was serious and how she was a genuine fan. Her entire family is in trauma as she passed away on April 6.” Though the fan, who lives abroad, posted on Twitter but couldn’t get a response from Desai in time, she offered her heartfelt condolences to the fan’s family.

Being in a lockdown with her family has been “okay and tough too at times” for the actor. She says, “Pehle lockdown ab yeh news, bahut pharaq padta hai. It affects you. It is not easy being at home but one has to and thankfully, I have company at home with a terrace so, I can breathe some fresh air daily. So many people are not taking the lockdown seriously and acting stupidly. Getting out of the house even for 10-15 mins without reason, just because you are bored might be harmful, not just for you but for your family too. People need to understand that.”