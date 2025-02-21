Who was Daniel Bisogno? Mexican TV host dies at 51, tributes pour in

Daniel Bisogno, the beloved actor and host of the popular Mexican show Ventaneando, has died at the age of 51. Although the cause of death has not been revealed, he had been hospitalized for several weeks due to a serious health crisis. Bisogno underwent a liver transplant last September and was awaiting another liver and kidney transplant, HOLA reported. He is survived by his eight-year-old daughter, Michaela, whom he shared with his former partner, Cristina Riva Palacio. The couple was married from 2014 to 2019. Daniel Bisogno has passed away at 51. (X)

Who was Daniel Bisogno?

Born on May 19, 1973, in Mexico, Bisogno became a household name after joining 'Ventaneando.' Audiences were captivated by his sharp wit and humor. He went on to pursue acting and appeared in the movies ‘Ya Nunca Más’ and 'El Más Valiente Del Mundo'. He continued to appear on ‘Ventaneando’ until he developed multiple health issues in the recent months. He was under intensive care and also underwent a liver transplant.

Sharing an update on Bisogno's death, his brother, Alejandro Bisogno, recently told local media, “The problem is that a bacterium settled in the bile ducts. It’s a bacteria that has been mutating—each time antibiotics are administered, it becomes stronger.”

Tributes -

“Daniel Bisogno :( died, get off Twitter, I want to be alone,” one fan wrote on X.

“Daniel bisogno died and my mom is deadass so so sad,” another fan wrote.

A third person expressed, “Daniel Bisogno made me laugh with his irreverent style, and I loved how he answered the idiotic chairos, his daughter is a lovely girl and I know how it hurts to lose your father, Rest in Peace Daniel.”

Another person wrote, “The entertainment world is in mourning. Daniel Bisogno dies at 51 years old after several weeks hospitalized due to a severe health crisis Rest in peace the driver of Ventaneando.”