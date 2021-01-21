IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Environment / HT Environment Conclave: Reserve carbon space for developing world, says Javadekar
Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar. (ANI)
Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar. (ANI)
environment

HT Environment Conclave: Reserve carbon space for developing world, says Javadekar

Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar flagged that while net-zero commitments were in the distant future, even pre-2020 targets haven’t been met by many developed countries
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:19 PM IST

Welcoming United States’ return to the Paris Climate agreement, union environment minister Prakash Javadekar said carbon space for the developing world should be reserved now and that by current estimates the world will exhaust carbon space (amount of carbon that can be emitted while keeping global warming under 2 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels) by 2030 or 2035 depriving the developing world of their right to grow.

During his keynote address at the HT Environment Conclave, Javadekar said it was an important day because on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden had been sworn in. “Joe Biden has rejoined US in the Paris Climate Agreement which is a good thing but there are issues,” he said. “One of the major concerns for all developing countries now will be to grab the carbon space available and to develop their economies to the fullest potential.”

“People (countries) are talking about carbon neutrality by 2050. Why are we talking about the distant future? It’s 30 years ahead. We must speak of current actions and current targets like having 5-year targets. There is limited carbon space available. Every Indian has the right to development. All developing countries have the right to develop. Their carbon space must be reserved to keep mean global temperature rise under 2 degrees Celsius. We will fight in all forums for carbon space to be reserved,” Javadekar said.

Also Read: Longer heatwaves, more droughts in future, says earth sciences secy

According to the Climate Action Tracker which conducts scientific analysis of the climate negotiation progress, 34 of 196 countries have submitted improved or updated nationally determined contributions in 2020 aspiring to achieve the 2 degrees Celsius target while only eight countries have proposed new and ambitious targets.

With the current commitments, the world will still be heading for a temperature rise of over 3 degrees Celsius by the end of this century, according to the Emissions Gap Report 2020 released last month.

Climate Action Tracker (CAT)’s latest assessment suggests around 127 countries, responsible for 63% of global emissions are considering or have adopted net-zero targets to be achieved by 2050.

This includes announcements by China and President Biden’s 2050 net-zero goals. If all these countries deliver on the net zero targets warming could be as low as 2.1 degrees Celsius by 2100, according to CAT’s modelling assessments.

Javadekar flagged that while net-zero commitments were in the distant future, even pre-2020 targets haven’t been met by many developed countries.

“There are major issues of technology and finance. In 2009 in Copenhagen, world leaders decided to provide 100 billion dollars per annum for the developing world…now that sum is supposed to be more than 1 trillion dollars and not even 40 billion dollars is on the table, so you cannot expect the developing world to do more,” Javadekar added.

In terms of technology transfer, India is seeking patent-free sharing of knowledge and technology to help adapt to climate change. “Reducing emissions would mean changing lifestyles or improving technology. An Indian’s annual average electricity consumption is 1,100KW compared to 11,000KW per person in the US. In US, there are 600 cars per 1,000 population, China has 300, Europe has 400, we have 24. Our cars, public and private transport will increase,” he said stressing on the need for following the principles of climate justice. A shift to electric cars will be very costly—costing nearly 150% more than regular cars which are now BS VI compliant.

Javadekar stressed that India is walking the talk and is likely to not just meet but overachieve some its nationally determined contributions (NDCs). India has committed to reducing the emission intensity of its GDP by 33% to 35% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels. According to government estimates, this year we have already reduced emissions intensity by 25%. India’s second NDC is 40% non-fossil-based power capacity by 2030. Javadekar assured that by 2022 India will achieve the target of 100GW of solar energy capacity and 175GW of overall renewable energy ensuring that we also meet the second NDC.

Plans are being made to achieve the third NDC goal of achieving an additional 2.5 billion tonnes of carbon sink through afforestation. “We are redrafting forest policies so that farmers are incentivised to take up agroforestry, urban forestry. This will become a public movement and we will achieve our third target.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar and Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat will be the keynote speakers at the summit. (PTI)
Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar and Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat will be the keynote speakers at the summit. (PTI)
environment

Charting the path to a sustainable future at HT Environment Summit

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:49 AM IST
The summit, which will be held virtually along the lines of a shared vision of a sustainable future, will see the participation of experts on subjects ranging from climate change, air pollution, wildlife to river cleaning and water conservation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Monarch Butterfly(Unsplash)
Monarch Butterfly(Unsplash)
environment

Monarch butterfly population moves closer to extinction

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:23 PM IST
The number of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has plummeted precipitously to a record low, putting the orange-and-black insects closer to extinction, researchers announced Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The green panel asked Telangana state pollution control board to enforce the principle of 'Polluter Pays' in respect of the units which have been found to be violating the environmental norms.(HT File Photo)
The green panel asked Telangana state pollution control board to enforce the principle of 'Polluter Pays' in respect of the units which have been found to be violating the environmental norms.(HT File Photo)
environment

NGT directs Telangana PCB to recover 1.55 cr from pharma firms for pollution

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:29 PM IST
The NGT passed the order after a committee recommended to impose environmental compensation for one year for all pharma formulation industries and six months to Shri Kartikeya Pharma which is engaged in Ayurvedic Ashwagandha extraction, as the pollution load is less.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Renewable power generation in the European Union has nearly doubled since 2005. (Unsplash)
Renewable power generation in the European Union has nearly doubled since 2005. (Unsplash)
environment

Shift to renewable energy eases key environmental burdens, EU says

Reuters, Brussels
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Europe's shift from fossil fuel-based electricity to renewable sources has reduced environmental problems while also cutting the greenhouse gas emissions causing climate change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A group of researchers from the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine &amp; Atmospheric Science has given proposals to improve the Indian Ocean Observing System. (Unsplash)
A group of researchers from the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science has given proposals to improve the Indian Ocean Observing System. (Unsplash)
environment

Researchers offer guide to improve ecological perceptions in Indian ocean

ANI, Florida [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:26 PM IST
The study published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society says enhancements to the observing system are urgently needed with the accelerating pace of climatic and oceanic change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the researchers, heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions are the dominant contributors to temperature increases around the globe.(AP file photo)
According to the researchers, heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions are the dominant contributors to temperature increases around the globe.(AP file photo)
world news

Greenhouse gas, pollution cause regional impacts on extreme fire weather: Study

PTI, Los Angeles
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Greenhouse gas, air pollution cause distinct regional impacts on extreme fire weather: Study
READ FULL STORY
Close
Climate change could undo decades of work reducing malnutrition, scientists said on Thursday in a study finding that children in developing countries with rising temperatures are eating poorer diets.(Unsplash)
Climate change could undo decades of work reducing malnutrition, scientists said on Thursday in a study finding that children in developing countries with rising temperatures are eating poorer diets.(Unsplash)
environment

Scientists warn climate change is harming children's diets

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Climate change could undo decades of work reducing malnutrition, scientists said on Thursday in a study finding that children in developing countries with rising temperatures are eating poorer diets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The WMO report included data from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the UK Met Office, both of which ranked 2020 as the second-warmest year on record.(BLOOMBERG)
The WMO report included data from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the UK Met Office, both of which ranked 2020 as the second-warmest year on record.(BLOOMBERG)
world news

Global temperatures in 2020 among highest on record: WMO report

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:25 AM IST
The heat came even as a global economic slowdown from the Covid-19 pandemic cut deeply into emissions from fossil fuels, adding evidence that carbon dioxide concentrations already in the atmosphere have set the planet on a warming track.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NO2 is a key air pollutant from traffic emissions, associated with respiratory problems, while ozone is also harmful to health, and damages crops.(Unsplash)
NO2 is a key air pollutant from traffic emissions, associated with respiratory problems, while ozone is also harmful to health, and damages crops.(Unsplash)
environment

Covid-19 lockdown impact on urban air quality smaller than believed: Study

PTI, London
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:47 PM IST
The first Covid-19 lockdowns led to significant changes in urban air pollution levels in global cities such as Delhi and London, but the changes were smaller than expected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Even though pen is not specifically mentioned under the rules, the same is certainly covered by definition of 'plastic' under Rule 3 (o) of the Plastic Waste Management Rule, 2016. Thus, pen is also covered by the statutory framework," the bench said.(Twitter/pinklizardpromo. Representative image)
"Even though pen is not specifically mentioned under the rules, the same is certainly covered by definition of 'plastic' under Rule 3 (o) of the Plastic Waste Management Rule, 2016. Thus, pen is also covered by the statutory framework," the bench said.(Twitter/pinklizardpromo. Representative image)
environment

Plastic pens covered under Plastic Waste Management Rules, says NGT

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:27 PM IST
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to coordinate with the state PCBs and State Level Monitoring Committees on EPR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trees shrouded in a thick layer of fog near the banks of Yamuna river in New Delhi on December 9. As Delhi’s air quality remains in the very poor category, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Delhi is likely to receive rain on December 11 and 12, which might bring a slight improvement in the air quality that touched 317 air quality index (AQI) at 7 am on December 10. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
Trees shrouded in a thick layer of fog near the banks of Yamuna river in New Delhi on December 9. As Delhi’s air quality remains in the very poor category, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Delhi is likely to receive rain on December 11 and 12, which might bring a slight improvement in the air quality that touched 317 air quality index (AQI) at 7 am on December 10. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
news

Photos: Fog and slow winds aid Delhi’s deteriorating air quality

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON DEC 10, 2020 11:35 AM IST
With a dense fog cover and slow wind speeds, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 355 on December 9. On a scale of 0-500, an AQI value between 301-400 is considered very poor while 401-500 is severe. The AQI in Delhi was 400 and 383 –in the very poor category, on December 7 and 8 respectively. According to System for Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the major factors influencing Delhi’s air quality at present include reduced ventilation index and fog formation. The air quality is likely to remain in the very poor category over the next two days and light rains are expected on December 11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Great Horned Owl spotted at the Rambles in Central Park during a tour by Robert DeCandido, also known as Birding Bob, in New York on November 29. Bird-watching has grown in popularity in New York City, with theatres and clubs indefinitely closed due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which has killed more than 24,200 people in the city since spring, AFP reported. (Kena Betancur / AFP)
A Great Horned Owl spotted at the Rambles in Central Park during a tour by Robert DeCandido, also known as Birding Bob, in New York on November 29. Bird-watching has grown in popularity in New York City, with theatres and clubs indefinitely closed due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which has killed more than 24,200 people in the city since spring, AFP reported. (Kena Betancur / AFP)
news

Photos: Birding is New York’s latest hobby amid Covid-19

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON DEC 03, 2020 11:39 AM IST
Amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, with theatres and clubs indefinitely closed, bird-watching has grown in popularity in New York City. Central Park is considered one of the best spots in the city, especially during migration periods. Robert DeCandido also known as Birding Bob, who has been organising birdwatching tours in New York for more than three decades, led a group of birdwatchers at the Central Park on November 29.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks past the Plastic Bag Store, a pop-up to raise awareness of the environmental issues with plastics in Times Square, New York on October 16. The Plastic Bag Store is set to open to the public on October 22, on the heels of a fresh statewide ban in New York on the use of plastic bags that comes into effect on October 19 after delays due to litigation and Covid-19. (Carlo Allegri / REUTERS)
A man walks past the Plastic Bag Store, a pop-up to raise awareness of the environmental issues with plastics in Times Square, New York on October 16. The Plastic Bag Store is set to open to the public on October 22, on the heels of a fresh statewide ban in New York on the use of plastic bags that comes into effect on October 19 after delays due to litigation and Covid-19. (Carlo Allegri / REUTERS)
news

Photos: New York pop-up store stocks satirical takes on plastic waste

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON OCT 18, 2020 05:58 PM IST
New York, like cities around the world finds itself tacking plastic waste and is gearing up to implement a statewide ban on shopping bags from October 19 as a measure to mitigate the amount of plastic waste generated. Coinciding with the ban coming into effect is Brooklyn artist Robin Frohardt’s Plastic Bag Store installation --a pop-up store where products made entirely of plastic bags line the shelves to raise awareness of the material's environmental issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An elderly couple wade through a flooded street during rain in Mumbai on July 15. Incessant rains and water logging marked the day on July 15 across Mumbai and its suburbs, with traffic thrown out of gear and daily routines brought to a crawl. (Punit Paranjpe / AFP)
An elderly couple wade through a flooded street during rain in Mumbai on July 15. Incessant rains and water logging marked the day on July 15 across Mumbai and its suburbs, with traffic thrown out of gear and daily routines brought to a crawl. (Punit Paranjpe / AFP)
news

Photos: Heavy rain takes Mumbai past July average already

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2020 10:55 AM IST
Mumbai city witnessed a day of heavy rains on July 15, surpassing the meteorological department’s estimate which escalated its orange alert for coastal Maharashtra to red by the afternoon in light of the severity of the downpour. After a relatively slow start in June, the season has picked pace this month in the state capital. Several days of intense rainfall have already delivered 58% of Mumbai’s average for the monsoon season and an overwhelming 108% for the month of July has been recorded in the first 15 days itself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An aerial picture taken above the Presena glacier near Pellizzano shows pink coloured snow on July 03. Scientists in Italy are investigating this mysterious phenomenon which is being linked to the alga that is believed to accelerate the effects of climate change. (Miguel Medina / AFP)
An aerial picture taken above the Presena glacier near Pellizzano shows pink coloured snow on July 03. Scientists in Italy are investigating this mysterious phenomenon which is being linked to the alga that is believed to accelerate the effects of climate change. (Miguel Medina / AFP)
news

Photos: Pink ice in Italy’s Alps sparks climate crisis concerns

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2020 07:16 PM IST
The mysterious appearance of pink ice on Presena glacier in the Italian Alps is being linked to the alga that is believed to accelerate the effects of climate crisis. The origin of the alga is debated; however, Biagio Di Mauro of Italy’s National Research Council believes the pink snow observed on parts of the Presena glacier is likely caused by the plant Ancylonema nordenskioeldii, also found in the ‘Dark-zone’ of Greenland where the ice is rapidly melting. The research continues to quantify other human factors that might be aiding the growth of these algae.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP