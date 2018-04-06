Summer skincare: 10 home remedies to get rid of suntan naturally

If the summer sun is causing tanned skin, opt for natural packs to get rid of it. Blossom Kochhar, chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of companies lists some masks that you can easily make at home:

* Tomato puree works gently on the skin and is beneficial in removing tan. Besides replenishing the skin with oils, it evens skin tone, and helps in making dry skin bright and glowing. It can also be applied to hair for extra shine and can protect hair from sun damage.

* Make a paste using a pinch of turmeric and a tablespoon of milk powder in two tablespoons of honey and the juice of half a lime. Apply it on your face and leave it on till it dries. Rinse your face.

Turrmeric works as a great suntan-removing agent. (Shutterstock)

* Prepare a mixture of oats and buttermilk. This mixture should be rubbed onto the tanned area as the oats will help in exfoliating the skin, and butter milk is known to be extremely soothing for the skin.

* Take equal quantities of black and white cumin seeds and make into a thick paste with milk or cream. Apply the paste all over the face. After 20 minutes, rinse it off. Use this mask at least twice a week for maximum effect.

* A regular use of fresh coconut water on the hands and face is known to be very effective in getting rid of a tan as well as making the skin supple and soft.

Chiranjiv Chhabra, director and consultant dermatologist at Skin Alive clinic shares some more tips:

* Oatmeal detan pack: Oatmeal is an excellent tan remover and mixing it with lemon juice and lemon peel with rose water works wonders for tanned skin.

* Aloe vera gel: Aloe vera gel acts like a protective layer on the skin and helps replenish the skin’s natural moisture. Dab on some aloe vera mixed with lemon juice on your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

* Potato juice: Potato works magic on your skin in all its forms, whether it is peeled, paste or juice. Just blend potato and make a thick potato juice, add lemon juice, and apply on your skin. Leave it on for half an hour and rinse off.

* Cucumber milk mixture: Cucumber revitalises the skin, reverses skin tanning and helps in soothing sunburns, whereas milk provides the right amount of moisturisation. Combine both the ingredients in the form of a juice and add milk to it. Apply it on your skin and leave it on for 20 minutes.

* Curd honey pack: Curd acts as an exfoliator and helps in cleansing the skin and reducing the redness due to sun exposure. Honey acts as an antioxidant that helps in reversing the effects of skin damage caused by UV rays. Mix the two ingredients and apply it on your face for 15 minutes. Then, wash it off.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more