10 ways you can add glamour and pizzazz to the classic blue jeans-white shirt look

The blue jeans and white shirt combination is classic as both smart and casual wear. Experiment and find ways to have fun while styling the outfit, say experts.

* Formal dress shirts with bi-stretch, clean dark denim, burgundy leather belt and brogues along with a dark blazer makes for a great business casual ensemble. Add a slim dark-coloured tie or a tweed waistcoat to power up the smart look. Cutaway collars look modern, but regular or small collars are a sharp look too.

* Washed button-down collar shirts can be worn untucked with rolled sleeves for an easy summer look or tucked in under a loose knit cardigan, braided belt, wayfarers and tan loafers or boat shoes to complete the look.

* Mandarin collar shirts paired with blue denims and chukka boots or dark denims with a lightweight blazer and Chelsea Boots is an elegant modern casual outfit.

* For a work look, men can pick dark denim with a white shirt and tan brogues. Women can opt for skinny dark jeans with a white shirt and formal pumps for work.

* The same white shirt and dark denim can transform into a date night look if you throw a smart jacket on. Adding a statement neck-piece on the white shirt and skinny dark jeans will add sparkles to a woman’s date night look.

* Styling your textured white shirt with mild distressed denim, a black leather jacket and a pair of white kicks can take you from street to club. Throw a bowler hat on for that swag.

* A light blue pair of slim fit jeans, white mandarin collar missing dents cotton shirt or a linen shirt in white and boat shoes in tan or red moccasins is all you need for your Sunday brunch. Throw on some shades preferably a pair of vintage aviators. Wide leg jeans for women worn with a crop white shirt and a bandana printed neckerchief will ace the look.

* On a casual day out, go for skinny blue jeans and a casual cotton white shirt. Finish it off with a pair of head-turning heels.

* For a romantic look, you can wear white retro style lightweight blouse in an oversized shape and pair it with blue regular fit denim. Also, you can tie a scarf as a belt round your waist to make it look more fashionable.

* Pair smocked blouse (smocking on the shoulders and cuffs) for trendy detail with light blue wash denim for a perfect weekend brunch look.

– Inputs from Saikat Mitra, creative director at Van Heusen, Nagesh C, senior vice president design and VM, Pantaloons and Ruyant Matthieu, head of design and offering at Promod.

