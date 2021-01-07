Acclaimed fashion designer Satya Paul passes away in Coimbatore at 78

fashion-and-trends

The founder of the acclaimed Indian fashion clothing brand, Satya Paul passed away on January 6. The designer breathed his last in Coimbatore in the Isha Yoga Centre. He was 78.

Isha Yoga Centre’s founder Sadhguru took to Twitter to share the news. He posted a picture of the designer and wrote about what an exemplary human being Satya Paul was and what a great honour it was to have him at the centre. Sadhguru also mentioned about his eminent contribution to the Indian fashion industry.

The tweet read, “#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg (sic).”

Satya Paul’s son Puneet Nanda took to his Facebook account and revealed that his father had a stroke on December 2, 2020 after which he was slowly recovering in a hospital. Instead of staying in the hospital, Satya Paul wanted to go back to the centre which had been his home since 2015.

Nanda’s message read, “Satya Paul 2Feb 1942 - 6Jan 2021 - Thank you to all who have sent messages... a few notes about his passing (sic).” He added, “He had a stroke on Dec 2 and as he was slowly recovering in the hospital, his only wish was to get all the things he was being monitored and poked with - removed so he could fly away. We finally got clearance from doctors to take him back to Isha Yoga Center, his home since 2015. As per his wish, he gently passed on with blessings of the Master. (sic).”

The message also read, “Most people are not aware, more than as a designer or entrepreneur, he has been steadfastly a seeker. In the 70’s his inner journey started with going to listen to talks with J. Krishnamurty, later he took sannyas from Osho. After Osho left in 1990, though he wasn’t seeking another Master, he discovered Sadhguru in 2007. He immediately started enjoying the path of yoga and eventually moved here in 2015. He has been a doorway for hundreds of people towards spirituality and all the Masters he was so blessed to have been with. (sic)”

Nanda also mentioned, “He couldn’t have had a sweeter life or passage... at the feet of the Master. We are sad only a bit, mostly rejoicing him, his life and now his passing with such a blessing. Those who have been with him at any point in life would recall him as one who showered his love without hesitation or any barriers. I can attest to him having lived in totality and left fulfilled in every possible way. It is the greatest testament to him as he went joyously, without fear. (sic)”

The official Instagram account of Satya Paul also honoured the designer and shared various portraits of him. The text in the images read, “Celebrating the beautiful and inspiring journey of our founder Mr Satya Paul 1942-2021 (sic).”

