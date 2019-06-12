Ace the best in fashion with these iPhone, Android fashion apps

Move over Instagram and Snapchat, as there are numerous style apps that are worth every fashionista’s alley. From giving the right OOTD advice to helping you piece together a cool mood board, these apps make fashion even more fun and easy. Here’s a list of some of the best must-have apps.

Shopstyle

If you are a shopping junkie, then this should be your go-to app. From the latest beauty fads to designer dresses, the app has got your style shopping list sorted.

Available for: iPhone and Android.

Depop

If you’re into DIYs, then you will love this app for sure. It’s swish, cool and has Instagram-style imagery, which makes browsing and shopping even more fun.

Available for: iPhone and Android.

The HunT

It is a community that tracks down the items you covet. Snap a picture of what you’re looking for and get uninhibited style advice.

Available for: iPhone

Vestiaire Collective

Helps you buy and sell authenticated pre-owned designer items from international labels such as Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

Available for: iPhone and Android.

Cloth

An app that makes it easy for you to save, categorise, share your favourite outfits and lets you discover different styles.

Available for: iPhone.

Polyvore

An eclectic cross between Amazon and Pinterest, this app lets you browse fashion, beauty, and interior design items from top online stores.

Available for: iPhone and Android.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 08:15 IST