When Aaradhya Bachchan and Deepika Padukone wore matching princess gowns

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan often dress in perfectly coordinated outfits. Aishwarya was honoured with the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the Women In Film and Television (WIFT) India Awards in the US on Sunday. Making the occasion extra special, Aishwarya and her six-year-old daughter schooled us in the art of mother-daughter dressing. The pair wore regal-looking ball gowns. Proud mama Aishwarya posted a series of pictures of their outing on Instagram:

While Aishwarya’s extravagant black and gold gown from Khosla Jani — accented with geomtric crystals and featuring an exuberant, multi-tiered skirt — was fit for a queen, Aaradhya’s frilly pink and red dress by designer duo Gauri and Nainika exuded a touch of whimsy and playfulness. A voluminous skirt with tulle ruffles is what princess dreams are made of.

Read more: When Alia Bhatt wore the same bold and quirky dress as Janhvi Kapoor

It’s natural for moms to dress up with their daughters in matching outfits, and no one does this more frequently than Aishwarya and Aaradhya. But the most fun detail about Aaradhya’s blush frock is that it looks a lot like a dress actor Deepika Padukone wore in 2017. In fact, Aaradhya and Deepika’s dresses not only have matching styles, but are from the same designer duo. While the appliquéd red flowers on Aaradhya’s frock gave it a 3-D dose of flower power and kept her look sweet and age-appropriate, Deepika looked decidedly adult:

Deepika’s ravishing ball gown from Gauri and Nainika’s spring-summer 2018 collection is unexpected, unconventional, and every bit beautiful. The hyper rich, voluminous skirt of Deepika’s gown is made with close to 300 yards of dip dyed tulle, which took the designers more than 100 working hours to handcraft. The beaded illusion bodice with hand-embroidered tulips sparkle with magic — there’s no doubt Deepika felt like royalty wearing this. We’re loving the sweetness of this look, complete with striking sheer detailing on one-shoulder style.



Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 19:22 IST