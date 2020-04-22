Akshay Kumar to Virat Kohli: Celebs embrace their grey strands amid lockdown
Celebrities are embracing their natural grey hair amid the lockdown and making a statement that silver is the new black.fashion-and-trends Updated: Apr 22, 2020 15:17 IST
The quarantine has given us all a plethora of life lessons. Among the many things, it has also taught us to embrace our grey strands and flaunt it with pride. Well, at least our celebrities are doing so on social media and they are not bothered by any remark. In fact, they are making their grey strands look sexy and we can’t deny it either.
While we're all indoors, it's extremely important to do stuff that makes you feel good. Staying well groomed is one of the things that keeps me in the zone. So I thought of trimming my beard at home and giving myself this new look. 😊 Now I want all of you to take the #TrimAtHome challenge and post your new look! 😎
Recently when Virat Kohli shared a video on Instagram on how he keeps his beard groomed during the lockdown, those grey strands on his beard were prominently visible. Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen made a snarky remark on his video and wrote, “Does it get rid of your grey there buddy?”. Well, it clearly shows that Virat has embraced those grey strands of beard and we are loving it too.
Actor Lara Dutta Bhupati also shared a picture of her grey locks on Instagram recently and wrote, “A few greys rearing their heads! 😄. But I guess now is a good time to embrace our true selves! Surprisingly it’s not bothering me that much, for the moment at least! 😄. I guess now I know which part of my brain is working overtime!”
With no salon visit, this is perhaps the best time to embrace our natural hair colour. And both superstars Akshay Kumar and Hritik Roshan have shown on social media that they totally embrace those salt and pepper look while putting videos on Instagram recently.
