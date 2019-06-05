Here’s how Katrina aced the summer trends during Bharat promotions

Katrina Kaif’s latest movie, Bharat opposite Salman Khan has released today and the promotional events have already created quite the necessary buzz. The Zero actor was seen at her fashionable best at every event she attended. From florals to monochrome outfits, Katrina’s attires were a mix of the latest trends ruling the summer season. She chose to experiment with both Indian and western outfits and was seen in a number of sarees, jumpsuits and dresses. Her outfits are also reflective of her character Kumud Raina, who is seen as a government official in the trailer and adorns curly hair, which came in as quite a refreshing change from Katrina’s usual looks.

Katrina’s outfits from Bharat promotion served as the perfect combination of the latest trends and her personal authentic style which is minimalistic and elegant.

For the movie premiere, Katrina chose a Sabyasachi lehenga in black. The full-sleeved black blouse was paired with a voluminous floral skirt and dupatta. She accessorised with a silver choker necklace and kept her makeup toned down.

Katrina was also seen in a number of monochrome looks in a mix of warm and cool shades red and blue. From flowy dresses to silk jumpsuits, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor aced the monotone trend with subtlety and elegance.

Besides the floral lehenga, Katrina chose to wear a number of floral sarees and dresses which definitely served us with major summer fashion inspiration. One of her looks also saw her wearing shimmer blue joggers with a floral shirt. Minimal makeup and accessories were a common feature in all her looks.

Taking a break from promotions, Katrina was also spotted at a party in an all white Manish Malhotra ensemble. The embroidered anarkali suit was styled with a heavy gold necklace and jhumkas.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 15:57 IST