Bling, bandage, bombers and neons: What all to avoid in 2020

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 12:26 IST

If 2019 was all about the overpowering logo mania, ‘80s outre glamour and blinding neon hues then 2020 heralds a pared-down, grown-up approach to style. Ditch the dated bundis and the done-to-death bombers and also stop teaming shimmery saris with skimpy bralette. Unless of course, you want to come across as a style relic stuck in the late 80s and early 90s.

Thou shall go easy on bling

When we step out for events and weddings, we often forget that less is more. Designer Shruti Sancheti says, “In 2020, I hope to see less sequins and sparkle at Indian weddings and red carpet dos. Since our country has such beautiful textiles and crafts, it’s high time when people stopped chasing sequins.”

Thou shall the bundi and the bomber

Embroidered bombers are passe. The chinoiserie-inspired embroidery on the varsity jacket may have been brought into vogue by labels like Gucci, but 2020 calls for a rather restrained approach to style. “Also, the shacket (combination of shirt and jacket) is dated now,” says designer Gaurav Khanijo. Besides, the ubiquitous bundi should only be worn if one’s asking for votes. How about investing in a tailored gilet in a heritage fabric like herringbone?

B07SQLW5J6

Thou shall not don knockoffs

For a wedding cocktail, it’s not uncommon for people to show up in tacky imitations of runway gowns. Also, most of them opt for ill-fitting pieces which do nothing to flatter their bodies. Nothing beats the classic sari which is the purest form of couture dress.

Thou shall burn the bandage

The body-con bandage dress maybe out of favour in high fashion, but that doesn’t seem to the case in Bollywood and party circuit. A section of ‘I’ve-got-a-great-bod-and-won’t-let-you-forget-it’ socialites and starlets still opt for the look-at-me dress when they are out partying the night away. RIP bandage dress.

B07434ZB1V

Thou shall steer clear of sari-bralette pairing

The itsy bitsy bralette teamed with a sequinned chiffon sari is one of the dated red carpet trend which has overstayed its welcome. It’s time to invest in a handwoven sari and perhaps team it with either a blouse or a waistcoat.

Thou shall forget about neons

The neon hues have been employed to death - from athleisure space to mainstream red carpet. “A dash or a hint of fluorescent detailing on shoes is fine, but head-to-toe neon looks jarring and could be an eyesore,” says Shruti.

Thou shall not get swayed by logo mania

Logo mania may have been all the rage in 2019, but go easy on it in 2020. “The chunky logo monogram flashing on the winter scarves is far from fashionable,” says designer Sahil Aneja.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter