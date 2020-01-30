Crystals, Leather and Italian inspiration: 5 biggest trends from Men’s Fall Winter 2020 season

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 10:54 IST

Men’s Fall Winter 2020 season is finally upon us, and while many may not reward it with the same attention for women’s collections, the menswear this season will catch your eye. This FW men’s season saw the dissipation of streetwear, rightly predicted by Virgil Abloh’s comment that streetwear is “gonna die”. With Kim Jones at Dior Men bringing couture-tailoring and military accents, Clare Waight Keller at Givenchy with fabulous slim suits, and Alexander McQueen with glittering gold sequin coats, suiting is back in a brand new way.

Although streetwear may be dying out, the energy that streetwear brought to the runways still remains, it has evolved itself into new trends with the same in-your-face swagger. Consider this season’s undone silk shirts at Dries Van Noten, head-to-toe leather looks at Vetements and Alyx, the boots and high heel rage in Fendi, Ferragamo, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Rick Owens and Dries Van Noten- Men’s Fall Winter 2020 season brought us collections not made for blending in, and they have our attention. Certainly, a standout season for menswear. Here are five biggest trends on the men’s fall collection runway.

Crystals

The closing look for Dior’s Men’s Fall Winter 2020 collection by Kim Jones was a crystal and sequin beaded overcoat. ( Instagram/ dior )

Dior Men saw a crystal and sequin beaded overcoat as the last look, Kim Jones has been making strides in bringing couture-inspired silhouettes and fabrics to his runway along with crystals and sequins for men taking inspiration from the universe of the late Judy Blame. The crystals and sequins took over 1,000 hours of hand-work to make and looks ethereal combined with the long silhouette of the jacket. If you’re not ready to commit to a sequin jacket, try a little crystal hair accessory like those from the Alyx collection or a jewel necklaces to a suit like those from Gucci’s collection for that glitter and glam.

Gucci’s Fall Winter men’s collection featured crystal necklaces. ( Instagram/ gucci )

Faux Fur

Fendi Fall Winter 2020 men’s collection had sleek faux fur coats. ( Instagram/ sock.khadim )

A little predictable considering it is winter, but this trend was seen in many collections in various redesigns. From Fendi’s sleek innovation with paneled zippers, Raf Simons’ shaggy oversized and 1950s vintage faux fur, or Shearling coats from Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Emporio Armani,and Louis Vuitton. Faux fur can easily be incorporated into your winter look with fur wraps or stoles.

Raf Simons Fall Winter 2020 men’s collection featured larger Space Age inspired faux fur coats. ( Instagram/ creativespxce )

Leather

Dunhill Fall Winter 2020 men’s collection had black leather blazers, leather trench coats and more. ( Instagram/ alfreddunhill )

Leather made a big splash this season with leather trousers from Jordan Luca, strapped leather trench coats at Pronounce, patinated brown leather at Berluti, leather blazers at Hermes and Louis Vuitton, and biker jackets at Alexander McQueen. While all these make a great investment, the key piece to buy from this collection would be a pair of slim-cut black leather trousers. Take a look at the one’s in Feng Chen Wang and Martine Rose collections.

Feng Chen Wang Fall Winter 2020 men’s collection featured various slim-cut leather trousers. ( Instagram/ fengchenwang )

Classic Italian

Ralph Lauren Fall Winter 2020 collection featured Italian inspired suits and tailoring. ( Instagram/ jeenu.mdvn )

The runway saw classic Italian tailoring and suits, with caffe-colour plaids, cashmere turtlenecks, and broad-shoulders, wide-lapels, nipped-waitlines silhouettes in suits. The best inspiration can be found at the collections of Ralph Lauren as well as Brunello Cucinelli, Canali, and Brioni.

Corneliani Fall Winter 2020 men’s collection had classic Italian suits. ( Instagram/ corneliani_official )

Slim Silhouettes

GmbH Fall Winter 2020 men’s collection featured slim silhouettes. ( Instagram/ gmbh_official )

Oversized may not just be out of the door with Dolce & Gabbana, Paul Smith, Dunhill, Velentino using oversized tailoring in their collections, but slim silhouettes are making a big comeback. A trend that was popular over 20 years ago, popularised by Hedi Slimane and Simons. Skinny-cut suits, skin fitted tanks and sweaters are all coming back as showcased at Prada, Raf Simons, Givenchy.

Gucci Fall Winter men’s collection by Alessandro Michele had various slim silhouettes. ( Instagram/ gucci )

