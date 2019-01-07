Disha Patani flaunts her playful side in a flirty dress that deserves a close-up

Disha Patani commanded attention, when she stepped out on Sunday wearing a floral outfit. Disha’s romantic white, ruffle-tiered confection with an asymmetric hemline is from designer label Raisa & Vanessa. The real kicker, though: It is actually not a crop top and a ruffled skirt set, but a dress. Consider us even more smitten with Disha Patani’s look given the fact that it seamlessly mimics the appearance of a co-ord set with tiered ruffles, thanks to a flattering midriff cutout. The peek-a-boo detail, while highlighting Disha’s toned abs, also keep things sexy and sophisticated. Oh, and did we mention Disha Patani’s skirt features a leg slit, making it even more on-trend.

Disha Patani let her statement-making silver heels peek out from beneath her floor-grazing maxi dress with cascading ruffles. Among other romantic details, the subtler frills on the plunging neck and sleeves added feminine interest to the overall look. Disha Patani turned up the romantic vibes by loosely styling her long hair in soft curls, and wearing minimal make-up, as per usual. Disha accessorized with an elegant white Chanel sling bag and gave jewellery a miss, so nothing competes with her dreamy floral print dress.

If you like the idea of going to a fancy outing in your own way, make like Disha Patani, a pro in head-turning style. Disha’s ruffled look is pure weekend and vacation style goals. We love ruffles because they have the power to lift the simplest of pieces, thus transforming the plainest of outfits. When you need something to take you from a day-time outing to an evening get-together, they’re just the right call. And actors Disha Patani and Janhvi Kapoor have proved, the simplest of ruffle details can make the biggest of differences.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 14:23 IST