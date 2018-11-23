Janhvi Kapoor’s butterfly lehenga-crop top look is perfect for weddings. Get her look

Crop tops first infiltrated fashion in a big way a few years ago and haven’t left since. After becoming the bread-and-butter of a variety of fashion labels, the belly-baring style have been spotted on everyone, including fashionable celebrities, such as, actors Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, among many others, whether at the airport on on the red carpet. On Thursday, actor Janhvi Kapoor attended a session at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa wearing a two-piece ensemble that was utterly unique.

Janhvi seems to knock every fashion risk she takes out of the park and her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit -- which entailed a sky blue lehenga skirt and a frilly white crop top -- proved that daring to be different definitely doesn’t have to be tacky. The dramatic ruffle details made sleeves the focal points of Janhvi’s flirty blouse, providing edge and interest to the overall look.

Janhvi’s voluminous high-waisted skirt featured glittery embroidered butterflies and blooms and took the look in the boho-chic direction. Fewer embellishments don’t necessarily mean fewer details; what Janhvi’s romantic, feminine skirt lacks in ornamentation it makes up for in structure. To make her look day-appropriate, Janhvi finished off her ensemble with simple gold and pearl earrings from Jaipur Gems. Pulling the hair in a high ponytail highlighted Janhvi’s incredible bone structure, while injecting a fun, youthful element into her style.

Janhvi’s OOTD got us thinking: A crop top and lehenga skirt with beautiful beading and embroidery are tasteful and stylish enough for a wedding. No doubt this statement-making silhouette is for a specific type of woman — daring and modern come to mind. But also women on a budget may want to consider, since purchasing a crop top and an embellished skirt may be more affordable than a traditional lehenga set. For the most flattering fit, pair a voluminous high-waisted skirt with a crop top that reveals just a sliver of skin right above the naval and features statement sleeves.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 15:34 IST