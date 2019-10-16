Fashion Trends 2019: Supersized tailoring rules the red carpet

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:35 IST

Boxy, oversized tailored pieces are fast becoming the ultimate Bollywood red carpet staple. Is oversized suit the new dress? Moving away from body-con style of dressing which has been prevalent in Bollywood for years (thankfully, those tight bandage dresses are out of fashion), actors today have embraced power shoulders and supersized silhouettes with elan.

A few weeks ago, Sonam K Ahuja was seen in a structured camel-toned Maison Margiela blazer, which she teamed over a printed shirt as she promoted her new film. The globetrotting beauty Priyanka Chopra Jonas cut a fine figure in a pin-striped look from Munthe and Sonakshi Sinha looked chic in a plaid suit from designer Dhruv Kapoor.

Internationally, Rihanna has single-handedly owned this genre of dressing as she’s sported oversized blazers many times - at times as a mini coat dress and other times with a pair of shorts. Stylist Allia Al Rufai says, “Work on your brows in terms of makeup and add cool hoops and nude lips. Wear it with a pair of open-toe strappy, sexy sandals. Either wear a lacy inner or go completely bare inside the blazer. This is the chicest way to pull off the runway. Having said that, wear this look, if you have the body for it.”

One definitely needs to have the height and be thin and lanky to rock this off-kilter style of pantsuit! “High heels help definitely! And keep it monochrome from head to toe to create the illusion of being tall,” adds Allia.

Either go tone or tone or colour block it with a mismatched inner underneath. Stylist Isha Bhansali says, “Play with these tailored pieces in the same colour palette, like cream with off-white. I’d highly recommend styling it with a pair of heels.”

All in all, the trick is to strike the right balance as the bulky suit may end up dwarfing your petite frame. “Since the jacket is boxy so don’t wear chunky sneakers. Go all androgynous only if you have the confidence. Ace it with a pair of pencil heels or pumps,” adds Isha.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 12:35 IST