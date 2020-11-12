Fiery firecracker or radiant lamp? Dia Mirza sizzles up Diwali fashion in boho chic maxi-elegant zari saree

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:24 IST

Encouraging fashionistas to go all out with their at-home celebrations and festive fashion this Diwali, Bollywood diva Dia Mirza flooded the Internet with stunning pictures in western and Indian looks and we can’t keep calm. Inspiring netizens’ sartorial closet this Diwali, Dia served gorgeous looks from dolling up in a Bohemian dress to slaying in a ravishing yellow zari saree and the Internet was on fire.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dia shared a slew of pictures that can help one choose whether they want to opt for a fiery firecracker look this Diwali or go for an ensemble with radiant lamp vibes. In a few pictures, Dia donned a red boho chic maxi dress with delicate straps and bow-shaped top.

Sporting multicoloured prints, the easy breesy outfit featured a halter neck with strap details. The actor completed the attire with a pair of stilettos. Pulling back a few hair strands in half clutch, Dia left her wavy textured tresses open and flaunted a pair of chunky earrings to add to the gypsy vibes.

Wearing dewy makeup with a dab of pink lipstick and rosy blushed cheeks, the Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein star looked like a sight to behold. She shared in the caption, “Was fun to dress up for the vivacious @kareenakapoorkhan’s show #WhatWomenWant Tune in to our chat soon on @radiomirchi @filmy.mirchi (sic).”

In another set of latest pictures, Dia can be seen making the mercury soar with her traditional look in a citrine silver grid festive saree made of linen fabric and sporting zari work. Dia accessorised this look with a pair of silver jhumkis and a set of silver bangles.

A fish-tail braid added to the ethnic look which the former Miss Asia Pacific International winner completed by wearing rust eyeshadow, kohl-lined eyes, on-fleek eyebrows, a dab of pink lipstick and a matte makeup finish.

Posing from a flight of stairs with marigold decorations and diya decorations in the backdrop, the Sanju star wote, “Simple. Sustainable. Festive Love this Citrine Zari checkered #Handwoven linen sari with contrast selvedge and Zari detail. It’s a classic, forever style. Thank you @anavila_m for brightening up the festive season #SupportLocal #ForeverClothing #FestiveVibes #SustainableFashion (sic).”

While the maxi dress is credited to the Indian fashion label, Shop Verb, the saree belongs to Indian fashion house – Anavila. The ethnic saree originally costs Rs 19,500 on Anavila’s website.

So, which look are you opting for on Diwali 2020? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter