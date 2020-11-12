e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Fiery firecracker or radiant lamp? Dia Mirza sizzles up Diwali fashion in boho chic maxi-elegant zari saree

Fiery firecracker or radiant lamp? Dia Mirza sizzles up Diwali fashion in boho chic maxi-elegant zari saree

Dia Mirza inspires festive fashion this Diwali, serves gorgeous looks from dolling up in a Bohemian dress to slaying in a ravishing yellow zari saree | Check pictures inside

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:24 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Dia Mirza sizzles up Diwali fashion in boho chic maxi-elegant zari saree
Dia Mirza sizzles up Diwali fashion in boho chic maxi-elegant zari saree(Instagram/diamirzaofficial)
         

Encouraging fashionistas to go all out with their at-home celebrations and festive fashion this Diwali, Bollywood diva Dia Mirza flooded the Internet with stunning pictures in western and Indian looks and we can’t keep calm. Inspiring netizens’ sartorial closet this Diwali, Dia served gorgeous looks from dolling up in a Bohemian dress to slaying in a ravishing yellow zari saree and the Internet was on fire.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dia shared a slew of pictures that can help one choose whether they want to opt for a fiery firecracker look this Diwali or go for an ensemble with radiant lamp vibes. In a few pictures, Dia donned a red boho chic maxi dress with delicate straps and bow-shaped top.

 

Sporting multicoloured prints, the easy breesy outfit featured a halter neck with strap details. The actor completed the attire with a pair of stilettos. Pulling back a few hair strands in half clutch, Dia left her wavy textured tresses open and flaunted a pair of chunky earrings to add to the gypsy vibes.

 

Wearing dewy makeup with a dab of pink lipstick and rosy blushed cheeks, the Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein star looked like a sight to behold. She shared in the caption, “Was fun to dress up for the vivacious @kareenakapoorkhan’s show #WhatWomenWant Tune in to our chat soon on @radiomirchi @filmy.mirchi (sic).”

 

In another set of latest pictures, Dia can be seen making the mercury soar with her traditional look in a citrine silver grid festive saree made of linen fabric and sporting zari work. Dia accessorised this look with a pair of silver jhumkis and a set of silver bangles.

 

A fish-tail braid added to the ethnic look which the former Miss Asia Pacific International winner completed by wearing rust eyeshadow, kohl-lined eyes, on-fleek eyebrows, a dab of pink lipstick and a matte makeup finish.

 

Posing from a flight of stairs with marigold decorations and diya decorations in the backdrop, the Sanju star wote, “Simple. Sustainable. Festive Love this Citrine Zari checkered #Handwoven linen sari with contrast selvedge and Zari detail. It’s a classic, forever style. Thank you @anavila_m for brightening up the festive season #SupportLocal #ForeverClothing #FestiveVibes #SustainableFashion (sic).”

 

While the maxi dress is credited to the Indian fashion label, Shop Verb, the saree belongs to Indian fashion house – Anavila. The ethnic saree originally costs Rs 19,500 on Anavila’s website.

Hindustantimes

So, which look are you opting for on Diwali 2020? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
IPL 2020 saw record-breaking increase in viewership
IPL 2020 saw record-breaking increase in viewership
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In