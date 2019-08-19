Ginger oil: The magic potion for monsoon

fashion-and-trends

Derived from ginger, ginger oil is a great anti-inflammatory and pain reliever and can be used topically for patients with arthritis on the affected joints. It benefits right from the scalp to the toe, in shirt, the entire body mainly because of gingerol, which is the main ingredient in ginger oil. Dr Saurabh Shah, dermatologist, Bhatia Hospital Mumbai, says, “It is called the oil of empowerment because it has a lot of medicinal uses for the human body. You can use it as DIY masks for skin and hair too.”

Carlyne Remedios, group manager — clinical practices, nutrition and product development, Digestive Health Institute by Dr Muffi, says, “Ginger oil can also be used to relieve nausea and vomiting if added to herbal tea or water. In aromatherapy, ginger oil can be used to alleviate stress and anxiety.”

The oil does wonders for the hair too. It contributes to making the scalp healthy and clean.Delnaaz T Chanduwadia, chief dietician, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, shares, “Treatment to most medicines conditions is in your kitchen. Ginger oil is one of the most potent as it has maximum amount of Gingerol.”

Health benefits

It is anti-inflammatory and analgesic hence used widely for patients suffering from pain - arthritis, migraines and also menstrual pains. Remedios, adds, “Also since it is a powerful anti-inflammatory, it can help open up airways, which helps bronchitis. Animal studies have also shown protective properties to the liver, when administrated with ginger oil. Being high in antioxidants, it can also help suppress free radical damage, hence it is, cardio-protective. Animal studies conducted have shown to reduce tumour growth.”

Dr Saurabh Shah, dermatologist, Bhatia Hospital lists:

Ginger oil for the body Digestive system: Ginger oil help to eliminate toxins from the stomach, bad bacteria from the gut, boosts digestion and eases the discomfort of stomach and bowels. It is useful for patients with flatulence issues, indigestion, diarrhoea and constipation.

Skin: It has antioxidant properties which give the skin a protective effect. It decreases skin-ageing like wrinkles and fine lines that develop with age and gives a radiant complexion, decreases acne and bacteria that affect the face.

Hair: It helps eliminate the fungus and bacteria that affects the scalp. Its antioxidant properties de-grease the scalp, strengthen hair roots while reducing scaliness, flakiness and dandruff on the scalp. It is known to have a soothing effect and is useful for patients with migraines and headaches. It reduces stress and anxiety and hence is used in aromatherapy since long.

Ginger oil during monsoon

Ginger oil is especially useful during monsoon because it helps during fluctuating weather conditions. It can provide good relief for respiratory issues that are common during monsoon. Dr Saurabh adds, “It helps as a supplement for cough, cold, fever or flu symptoms, body aches etc.

A DIY ginger oil remedy during monsoons: In one glass of warm water, mix half spoon turmeric, 2 crushed black pepper, half tbsp spoon of ginger juice and half tbsp honey. Drink it in the morning and evening time. This helps boost immunity and deal with changing weather during monsoons.”

The aroma, taste, and the tingle of ginger in our throat makes the day perfect drink with the perfect drink during the monsoon season. Shikha Mahajan, holistic nutritionist, Diet Podium, says, “But the magical benefits of ginger are always not highlighted. It has been recommended by ayurvedic experts that the usage of ginger helps in curing various health related problems along with preventing the human body from these unwanted diseases.”

Benefits of ginger oil Aromatherapy: It can be used as a diffuser as it enhances concentration and soothes the feeling of stress, anxiety, lethargy, dizziness, and fatigue.

Hair benefits: It enhances healthier hair growth. It contributes to the cleanliness and health of the scalp. It also soothes dryness and itchiness of the scalp. It is a good addition to your hair care routine.

Medical benefits: Ginger, in general, is a lot beneficial for health conditions. It has powerful medicinal properties. Ginger water helps to soothe cough and cold. It also helps to relieve nausea and morning sickness. Ginger oil facilitates the elimination of toxins. It also boosts digestion, eases the discomfort of the stomach and bowel, enhances appetite, clears the respiratory tract, soothes aches, and reduces inflammation.

Skin benefits: Ginger oil soothes redness, eliminates bacteria, inhibits the signs of skin damage and ageing, and restores colour and radiance. It also helps to even the skin tone and get rid of tan lines. By Dr Siddhant Bhargava, fitness and nutritional scientist

Ginger is known as the magic root for monsoon season. Monsoon season brings relief from the summer heat, but the drastic climate change affects our health. Ginger helps to cure and prevent a lot of health issues. Dr Siddhant Bhargava, fitness and nutritional scientist, shares, “Ginger improves blood circulation. It helps to prevent fever, excessive sweating, and chills. It has antibacterial properties that help to treat flu, cough and cold. Flu weakens the digestive system; the consumption of ginger stimulates the appetite and digestion. Ginger boosts the immune system naturally.”

Ginger oil as an anti-inflammatory Ginger oil has great anti-inflammatory properties and hence is very useful for skin, hair and muscle issues.

It reduces inflammation on the skin, scalp and joints.

It is very useful in joint aches, backaches, arthritis etc.

Its anti-inflammatory properties help in clearing the respiratory tract and boost immunity to fortify the body against flu. It is a very good supplement to any main ine of treatments for respiratory disorders, digestive disorders and or even skin issues. Dr Saurabh Shah, Dermatologist, Bhatia Hospital Mumbai

Remedios adds that ginger tea with honey can help beat sore throat during monsoons and can also help increase immunity. Upsets stomach or indigestion are also very common during the monsoons, sipping on herbal tea with ginger extract or water with a few drops of ginger oil can help ease nausea and bloating. Sinusitis and chest congestion are also very common during the monsoons which can be eased with ginger oil infusions.

