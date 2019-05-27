How Aishwarya gave a unique twist to her red carpet look

Eclipsing the scenic French Riviera with her mega-wattage presence is nothing new for style maven Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And for her 18th outing at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 too, the Bollywood actress elicited praise from fashion critics. However this time, the B-Town beauty got a leading haute couture house to custom-create an ensemble, which remarkably juxtaposed two individualistic looks handpicked by her, for her appearances at the premiere of French film, La Belle Epoque. According to a source from the brand that the actress represented at Cannes, “When she saw the couture gown, which she was slated to wear from the prestigious Ashi Studio, she thought of sharing her own vision of timeless glamour with the maison. The glamazon had liked a feathered and embellished runway ensemble with a floor-sweeping tactile train and she wanted it to be cut into a shrug as a chic cover-up for her red carpet outing.”

The runway look from Ashi Studio couture SS 19 which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recreated. ( Instagram/AshiStudio )

Impressed by her idea - which was an alchemy of the plumage-accented creation from the house and her custom-created gown, the global design house was gracious enough to execute it with their characteristic craftsmanship. “They brought it to life in merely two hours before her red carpet appearance with precision and exactitude,” the source adds.

Superimpose that with Aishwarya’s innate poise, charm and effortless elegance and you’ve got a sartorial winner. The decidedly-decadent look broke the internet thus wreaking a collective OMG-inducing epiphany. Lush with plumes and cascading ruffles, the outfit caused an insta frenzy of sorts thanks to its immaculate tailoring and off-kilter structure. The press and designers were quick to heap a litany of glowing reviews on Ash’s game-changing ensemble. Designer Rahul Mishra hails it as an experimental and bold choice. “Aishwarya’s Ashi Studio creation was a bold and beautiful choice and one needs confidence to pull it off. It’s a welcome sign to see celebs coming out of comfort zone and not just playing safe with corsets and long trains. In this ensemble, there’s a play of volume and proportions and she took risk and opted for a rather unexpected look. One could deduce that today her confidence is on a new high. I remember when I was studying in Milan (2007-2008), I walked into a store which had 60 images of Aishwarya adorning it. It felt so amazing to see that. With each year, she’s growing more graceful and beautiful,” says Mishra.

Taking the ensemble several notches up were a pair of white heels and dangling diamond earrings which added to a chic finish. Her enviable mane tied into a bun, she opted for smoky eyes, which offset the monochromatic white of the gown beautifully. Easily one of Canne’s most talked-about looks!

