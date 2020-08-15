Independence Day 2020: Gauahar Khan paints social media tricolour with her patriotic dance on Jai Ho

fashion-and-trends

We are celebrating the 74th year of independence in India this Saturday and no, we are not letting political differences leave each other behind or atleast that’s what Bollywood diva Gauahar Khan preached as she wished fans a Happy Independence Day on August 15. Giving fans a glimpse of her patriotic spirits this Swatantrata Diwas, Gauahar shared a perfect message of unity to bring netizens together.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Chokra Jawan-fame star shared a video featuring her in an all-white Indian-wear teamed with a multi-coloured dupatta and a pair of leather juttis. While both the background dancers on her either side too wore all-white Indian-wear, one teamed his look with a saffron dupatta and the other wound a green stole around his neck.

Dressed in the perfect theme colours of the Indian flag, the trio set the screens on fire as they danced energetically to the song Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire. Tapping in the right moment to put across her message of harmony this Independence Day, Gauahar wrote, “Apna Desh ! Apni Aazaadi ! Apni Zimmedari ! (sic)” and “I promise to never let hate/division settle in my heart.”

Check out Gauahar’s video on Independence Day 2020 here:

Amid COVID-19 pandemic and alarming increase in coronavirus cases, India witnessed a very different Independence Day this year sans any social gatherings for flag hoisting in different parts of the country. Even at the iconic Red Fort, only a limited number of people were allowed to watch the President and Prime Minister’s speech live.

This year, the celebrations took place digitally and even the military bands recorded their performances from beforehand so as to be broadcasted for all on August 15. Though socially distant, we hope this Independence Day we sit down, bridge emotional gaps and nip the root cause of all disharmony in the bud so that only unity grows deeper and wider irrespective of any political or religious differences.

