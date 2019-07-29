India Couture Week 2019: Gaurav Gupta sculpts to thrill

Couturier Gaurav Gupta’s couture collection at the recently concluded India Couture Week organised by the Fashion Design Council of India in association with Hindustan Times was inspired by the endless waves. His ensembles personified wearable art. It had a lot of abstract lines, fluid and unusual wave-like silhouettes and drapes. Textured chikankari and zardozi work were the key highlights.

The OMG Moment

GG’s signature sculpture like garments rendered a sense of infinity and rhythm. Gowns with diaphanous outerwear created a dramatic effect on the runway. The way Gaurav’s garments sculpted the body made the wearer look taller.

Trend spotting

Romantic ruffled blouses were paired with bell bottoms exuding a swinging 70s vibe. The designer added a bit more of innovation with the structured saris and introduced a new line in black and white, grey and lilac. His menswear comprised of black tie looks. The blazers and jackets were emblazoned with his signature abstract lines.

Jul 29, 2019