Isha Ambani’s stunning Vogue magazine cover will hypnotise you. See it here

Isha Ambani has graced the cover of Vogue India’s February issue, and the photo is completely mesmerising. Isha is the only daughter of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. Given that Isha Ambani married businessman Anand Piramal on December 12 at the Ambani’s luxurious Mumbai home, Antilia, it’s fitting that she talks about her wedding and her husband in the accompanying interview — Isha says she had the time of her life at her wedding and she loves Anand’s amazing sense of humour and his spirituality. However, it’s the magazine cover that has caught our attention. In the whimsical image, Isha Ambani poses on a terrace, infront of a fascinating view of a city skyline, while sporting an oversize white shirt and a black and white statement skirt with ruffle and lace. What we can’t get over is how gorgeous Isha looks posing in such a lavish, beautiful ensemble by fashion designer Toni Maticevski in front of a compelling backdrop that feels both above the city and apart from it. The juxtaposition is flawless. Admire it for yourself in Isha Ambani’s Vogue magazine cover:

When Isha Ambani steps out, almost all eyes are guaranteed to be on what she’s wearing. Whether it’s a designer gown or just a simple dress, the 27-year-old businesswoman and heiress knows exactly how to make a statement with her outfits — never forget her affinity for breathtaking lehengas by leading designer labels, including, Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra. And now, there’s no denying Isha Ambani knows exactly how to dress on a magazine cover as her look on the new Vogue India cover could turn out to be one of her best yet. Isha wore contrasting black and white separates that showcased Australian designer Toni Maticevski’s artsy, romantic take on draping, layering and ruffling. Isha’s dramatic skirt, worth AUD $4,500, approximately Rs 2,32,300, is a confection of layered lace and ruffles edged. The form-fitting silhouette featured an intricate lace overlay, playful ruffle detailing, monochromatic hand-embroidery and an asymmetrical hemline. Isha Ambani’s tucked-in white shirt had a feminine feel, thanks to the romantic sleeves and the belted waist. It costs AUD $1,100, approximately Rs 56,800.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 12:40 IST