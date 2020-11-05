e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Kajal Aggarwal’s sizzling unseen pictures and classic vintage beauty in orange Anarkali suit take the Internet by storm

Kajal Aggarwal’s sizzling unseen pictures and classic vintage beauty in orange Anarkali suit take the Internet by storm

Kajal Aggarwal continues to rule the festive-wedding fashion roost and these set of her unseen pictures, in a bespoke orange Anarkali suit, from her Kalire ceremony are proof

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 15:43 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kajal Aggarwal looks like classic vintage beauty in orange Anarkali suit
Kajal Aggarwal looks like classic vintage beauty in orange Anarkali suit(Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial)
         

Easily holding the spotlight this week with her drop-dead gorgeous looks from her wedding festivities, actor Kajal Aggarwal has managed to look nothing short of a classic vintage beauty. Continuing to rule the festive-wedding fashion roost, Kajal recently flooded the Internet with a plethora of her unseen pictures in a bespoke orange anarkali suit and netizens were left smitten.

The pictures are evidently from Kajal’s kalira ceremony. Kalire are dangling ornaments which are attached to the bride’s set of wedding bangles or chooda and are usually made from metallic foil and are golden in colour.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a coral orange Anarkali suit paired with a similar coloured churidaar and teamed with a pink resham dupatta. The suit sported intricate florals laced along the border of the dupatta, smeared on patches inbetween as well, accented on the suits neckline and at the bottom of the frock.

 

Kajal accessorised the look with timeless pieces of heavy jewellery including an aesthetically stoned and pearl choker, a maangtika flaunting the laborious craft of meenakari, a pair of earrings that retained old world charm in its intricactely sculpted, painted and engraved designs, her engagement ring, a royal nath and the traditional bridal chooda. Leaving her mid-parted hair open in soft curls, Kajal added to the oomph factor by wearing a rust-coloured lipstick, kohl-lined eyes, dark eyeshadow, on-fleek eyebrows and highlighted cheeks.

 
View this post on Instagram

🧡

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

To complete the attire, Kajal wore a pair of glittery gold juttis from Fizzy Goblet, with intricate hand embroidery and crafted in India. She captioned the pictures with an orange heart and we can’t help but take fashion inspiration from the look.

 

Kajal tied the knot with longtime boyfriend-businessman Gautam Kitchlu in a dream wedding at Mumbai on October 30.

